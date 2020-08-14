Scott Snyder and Tony Daniel exchange 'rings' - new team-up coming?

Scott Snyder, arguably DC's most impactful comic book creator of the last decade, has promised something of a shift in focus in his career when his current DC magnum opus Dark Nights: Death Metal is completed in January. So will that focus involve a new project with artist Tony S. Daniel?

Both creators recently changed the icons of their Twitter accounts to the same image, a picture of a ring that suggests a solar eclipse, but have otherwise not publicly commented on the matching imagery.

"I'm not leaving superheroes, but I need to start working on more of my own stuff," Snyder recently told Newsarama. "I'm still doing stuff at DC, but definitely not as much. I want to give other people a chance with the big stuff at DC. And to be perfectly frank, there's a lot I want to do outside of superhero comics."

Snyder's last exclusive contract with DC ended in 2019, and he's looking more towards creator-owned work such as his recently-launched Image series Undiscovered Country.

Snyder has also spoken about a creator-owned project with his 'Batman: Black Mirror' collaborator Francesco Francavilla and has teased a return to Wytches with Jock.

Snyder named Rafael Albuquerque, Greg Capullo, Becky Cloonan, and "some other people from my time at DC" as other artists he has plans to work with during this new phase of his career.

While Snyder and Daniel don't seem to have a professional credit together as writer and artist, Daniel did succeed Snyder in 2011 as the writer of Detective Comics and the two worked together on the Batman: Night of the Owls crossover in 2012 when Snyder was writing Batman and Daniel Detective.