Sci-fi action game Rage launches next year

After taking E3 and QuakeCon by storm, the new game from id and Bethesda will launch in the UK in September 2011

The "Woodstock of gaming", QuakeCon , rocked Dallas this weekend just passed. And the big news from the show everyone's talking about? The next game from id (legendary developers of Doom and Quake ) and Bethesda (the folk behind Oblivion and Fallout 3 ) will be Rage , now slated for release on 16 September 2011.

“Gamers all over the world can now officially begin the countdown to the launch of Rage ,” says Todd Hollenshead, guv'nor of id.

Rage features first-person shooter action, vehicle combat, an expansive world to explore and graphics powered by id’s "id Tech 5" technology. Set in the not-too-distant future after an asteroid impacts Earth, your character emerges into a vast wasteland to discover humanity working to rebuild itself against such forces as bandit gangs and mutants. Sounds like a must for fans of Fallout 3 , but with action to rival id's most beloved shotgun fests.

In June 2009, ZeniMax Media (the parent company of developer Bethesda) acquired id, which had been developing influential games since its foundation in 1991. Bethesda and id have between them been responsible for some of SFX 's favourite games, including The Elder Scrolls series and Quake .

“ Rage will set the new standard for first-person shooters,” says Vlatko Andonov, big cheese at Bethesda. “The buzz coming out of E3, and at QuakeCon, shows that we’ve got a huge hit in the works with this game and we are really looking forward to getting it into everyone’s hands.”

For more information on Rage visit www.rage.com .