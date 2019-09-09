Save £20 on a Nintendo Switch Lite pre-order right now

The best Nintendo Switch bundles are notorious for holding their value, but Mario's masters have finally thrown us a bone: pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch Lite have dropped to £180 on ShopTo's eBay page. That may not sound like much of a reduction (it's 10% / £20 cut), but this is good going for a console that's not out yet and will almost certainly fly off shelves over autumn and Christmas. In fact, I'd be surprised to see a Nintendo Switch Lite price lower than this when it launches in a couple of weeks on 20 September 2019.

To talk specifics, this offer includes the Yellow and Turquoise models (the Gray and Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta Edition are missing in action and don't benefit from the saving, sadly). No matter which version you prefer, you'll need to use the code PICKME10 at checkout.

(As a slight aside, it's worth noting that this code works on all games consoles on sale at ShopTo's eBay page, so if you're a PS4 or an Xbox, you can still benefit.)

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) | £180 on eBay (save £20)

Rather than sticking to the standard Switch colours of red and blue or plain grey, you can get the Lite in cheerful yellow. Remember to use the code PICKME10 at checkout to get the discount.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) | £180 on eBay (save £20)

The second option for the Lite is a calming turquoise blue. It's a bit more subtle than the yellow version, but still every bit as lovely. Once again, pop the code PICKME10 in at checkout to get the saving.

If you're not sure what makes the Lite a better choice than the standard Nintendo Switch, it mostly comes down to price and accessibility. To start with, the Lite is significantly cheaper than its larger, two year-old cousin (we're talking almost £100 less). Secondly, having the Joy-Con controllers built in to the console's hard-wearing shell make it ideal for children or travel. It's more efficient, too. While the Lite lacks HD rumble, IR motion camera, and a kickstand, its battery life is 20-30% better than the OG model. As you'd expect, it's lighter, too. A whole 22g lighter.

Honestly, the only downside is its inability to hook up to your TV. This is intended to be a handheld-only system, after all. And even then, it's not much of a downer. As we mentioned in our Nintendo Switch Lite hands-on preview , it's "tiny but mighty". This still feels like a premium console, and it's perfect for children or those who are new to Switch. It also looks fantastic despite the smaller 720p screen, a resolution used by the normal Switch in handheld mode anyway. For example, we didn't notice a difference when testing the Lite (even with text-heavy games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild).

If you end up taking advantage of this offer and want to build up your games library ahead of release, don't miss our guide to cheap Nintendo game deals. As well as hits like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it also includes offers on must-have Nintendo Switch accessories such as Nintendo Switch SD cards.