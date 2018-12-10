Save over £100 on an Xbox One X bundle with Red Dead Redemption 2 before Christmas

If you’re searching for the perfect Christmas present or are sitting on the fence about Xbox One X, certain stores are dangling a carrot made just for you. Firstly, Currys/PC World is knocking £50 off the console and including Red Dead Redemption 2, Forza Horizon 4, Fallout 76, Forza Motorsport 7, Project Cars 2, and Tekken 7 for £419 and free home delivery. This saves you a whopping £176. If you don’t fancy either Forza game, you can get the same deal minus these for £399. Meanwhile, Amazon UK are selling the Xbox One X and Red Dead Redemption 2 with either Fallout 76, Battlefield 5, or 3 months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live for £400. That means you get at least 2 games and a console for £100 less than normal. Considering the fact that all the above come with what many are considering 2018’s game of the year (we gave Red Dead Redemption 2 five stars in our review), this would make a very tasty gift indeed for a loved one or yourself.
Xbox One X, Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout 76, and 4 more games for £419.99 (save £176) on Currys/PC World
Xbox One X, Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout 76, and 2 more games for £399.99 (save £146) on Currys/PC World
Xbox One X, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Battlefield V for £399.99 (save £49.99) on Amazon
Xbox One X, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Fallout 76 for £399.99 (save £45.50) on Amazon
Xbox One X, Red Dead Redemption 2, and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live for £399.99 (save £45.50) on Amazon
If you were wondering, the main benefit of an Xbox One X over other versions is that it can display games in 4K. If you’re not sold on the higher resolution, you can also get a bargain with the cheaper, non-4K Xbox One S and a game for £199 from Argos. We’ve posted the best deals below to save you trawling through them.
Xbox One S and Battlefield V for £199.99 at Argos
Xbox One S and Minecraft Creator's Bundle for £199.99 at Argos
Xbox One S and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for £199.99 at Argos
Xbox One S and Sea of Thieves for £199.99 at Argos
New to the Xbox One? Make sure you head over to our hub for all cheap Xbox game deals. It includes everything you could want from savings on games to our headset recommendations.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.