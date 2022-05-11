Save $50 on Oculus Quest 2 with these renewed deals at Amazon

The best way to save on the Oculus Quest 2 price right now

Oculus Quest 2
We rarely see Oculus Quest 2 deals at all, let alone any that take straight cash off that final price. However, if you're open to picking up a certified refurbished headset, you'll find some particularly compelling offers available at Amazon right now. You can save $50 on both the 128GB and 256GB Oculus Quest 2 - perfect for bargain hunters looking to save wherever they can. That means you can pick up a 128GB headset for $249 (was $299), or double up your storage to 256GB for $349 (was $399)

It's worth reiterating - we've never seen these prices on new models, or any discounts on those MSRPs. Plus, these aren't your average second-hand VR headsets

Amazon still offers the same one-year manufacturer's warranty on each of these 'Renewed Premium' devices. Not only that, but you're guaranteed to receive a unit with at least 90% of its original battery health, "deluxe" Oculus packaging, and all the original accessories. Considering we've never seen Oculus Quest 2 deals hitting these prices on brand new models, that's a pretty solid offer without too much of a compromise. 

You'll find more information on both of these offers just below, and all the latest prices on new headsets further down the page. 

Oculus Quest 2 128GB (Renewed Premium) | $299 $249 at Amazon
Save $50 - Looking to shave some cash off that Oculus Quest 2 price? This $50 saving via Amazon's Renewed Premium scheme offers up the only straight price drop we've seen on the popular headset. You're protected by a year's warranty and guaranteed to receive a headset with at least 90% of its original battery health as well.

Oculus Quest 2 256GB (Renewed Premium) | $399 $349 at Amazon
Save $50 - If you need extra storage space, you'll also find a $50 discount on a refurbished 256GB Oculus Quest 2 at Amazon. All of Amazon's renewed headsets are certified by Oculus and will arrive in "deluxe" packaging.

If you're more interested in picking up a brand new Oculus Quest 2, you'll find all the latest prices across the web just below.

Holding out for something a little pricier? We're rounding up all the latest PSVR 2 rumors and taking you through what we expect from the PSVR 2 price as well. We're also getting you prepped for all of this year's Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deals

