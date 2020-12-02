Save $25 on Yakuza: Like a Dragon and be ready to play on PS5 or Xbox Series X

Yakuza: Like a Dragon hasn't even been out for a full month yet, but now an after Cyber Monday sale is dropping copies of its day-one edition to just over half their regular price. Amazon is cutting $25 off the price on both PlayStation and Xbox in the US - whichever console family you buy it on, the same disc is guaranteed to work on both last and next-gen hardware in the same family.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Day Ichi Edition on PS4 / PS5 upgrade ready / Xbox One / Xbox Series X | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Day Ichi Steelbook Edition on PS4 / PS5 upgrade ready / Xbox One / Xbox Series X | £44.99 £34.99 at Amazon UK

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a brand new entry in the series that launched the same day as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It sees a new hero take the reins - Ichiban Kasuga - who's aided by a colourful array of fresh faces. That's helped in part by its switch to a party-based RPG combat system from its usual action-based gameplay. In our review, we noted how the game "impressively pulls off the switch to an RPG in style, providing an excellent combat system supported by loveable characters, and a tantalising main storyline with meaningful side quests".

This version doesn't come with the special Steelbook case, but it does get you the extra in-game goodies for buying early.



Yakuza: Like a Dragon| £ 44.99 £34.99 at Amazon UK

Already at its lowest price yet, this is the Day Ichi Steelbook edition too, so a lovely physical edition to show to the grandkids one day.

Even if you want to wait to play Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS5, you'd still do well to pick up this deal while it lasts: Sega has confirmed that the game will get a free upgrade on PS5 when it arrives in March. Just make sure that you pick up a console with a disc drive when you go to buy a PS5, otherwise having the PS4 disc won't do you much good.