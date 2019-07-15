Save $100 on your very own Street Fighter 2 arcade machine

You're not going to impress anyone if you invite them round to look at your console, but your own personal Street Fighter 2 arcade machine? You'll have to put extra locks on the doors. Right now you can get $100 off this Arcade1UP beauty and pay just $199 for the full arcade experience, complete with Street Fighter II Championship Edition, Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers and Super Street Fighter II Turbo. It seems like Walmart wants to make sure you know it's not just about Amazon Prime Day game deals today.

The Street Fighter 2 arcade cabinet is 4' tall with an upgraded 17" Color LCD screen, real feel arcade controls and commercial-grade construction. It plugs into a normal wall outlet and no, you don't need to have an endless supply of quarters on hand to keep playing.

Street Fighter 2 Arcade Machine | $100 off and just $200 at Walmart

Play Street Fighter II Championship Edition, Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers and Super Street Fighter II Turbo in style for just $199.99. It comes with the original joystick and control buttons setup, so you can be sure that all your original combo skills will come flooding back. View Deal

This offer might be US-only, but if you're UK-based and want your own Street Fighter 2 Arcade Machine you can order one today at Amazon for £339.99. An arguably small price to pay to regain your lost youth.

If you prefer your gaming to be a little less retro, there are some amazing deals out there today, and we're tracking them all. If you're on a budget check out all the best Amazon Prime Day deals for under $50, and if you have a little more bulge to your wallet why not check out this deal: $1000 off a 70" Sony 4K HD TV.

