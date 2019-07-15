Get almost $1000 off this 70" Sony 4K HD TV

Fancy an enormous 70" 4K TV for almost $1000 less than normal? Walmart is offering a mega-saving on the Sony Bravia X830F to brighten your Monday, and it's currently sitting pretty at $1047 instead of $1998. If you find that your current viewing situation leaves something to be desired and you'll settle for nothing less than a comet-sized screen that turns your living room into a cinema, this classy Sony panel will more than suffice. It's a real bargain at that price and easily competes with the best Amazon Prime Day game deals so far. It's also insanely good value for money on such a recent Ultra-HD device - you could argue that it's one of the best gaming TVs on the market right now.

Even without the $1000 saving, this TV earns its price-tag and then some. The 4K HDR Processor X1 apparently takes "even non-HDR content to near 4K HDR quality", and those clever insides can adjust image contrast on the fly. What's more, the 'Triluminous' display results in rich, deep colors with smoother graduations. As a cherry on top, "Sony’s refresh rate technology (Motionflow™ XR 960) builds upon the native 120Hz panel to allow fast moving action sequences in sports and movies to be seen with lifelike clarity". Sweet. Great 4K panels that are less than a fortune are hard to come by, so getting an affordable one stuffed with so many features is much appreciated.

We've probably got Amazon Prime Day to thank for Walmart's generosity, to be honest; the super-sale's just begun, so everyone's scrambling to provide reductions to match them. Which is a win-win situation for us, obviously. Want to see what else is on the menu? Check out these Walmart game deals.

