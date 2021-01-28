Netflix announces star-studded Sandman TV series cast

Netflix has announced the main cast for The Sandman, the TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s seminal work.

The Endless search to find Dream is over. He’ll be played by Tom Sturridge, best known for appearing in Richard Curtis comedy The Boat That Rocked – as well as several theatre productions.

Perhaps the biggest name on the call sheet is Gwendoline Christie, who is stepping into the fiery shoes of Lucifer. Fellow Game of Thrones alumni Charles Dance will play Roderick Burgess, described as a charlatan and blackmailer. And that’s not even the half of it.

Rounding out the confirmed cast so far is Vivienne Acheampong (The Witches) as Lucienne, chief librarian of the Dreaming; Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as The Corinthian; Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as Abel, and Sanjeev Bhaskar is Cain. Click below for the full Twitter thread of each actor and their corresponding roles.

It Begins… TOM STURRIDGE is DREAM, Lord of the Dreaming. (1/6) https://t.co/pd8MQtWppD pic.twitter.com/Eb0hsgKoiMJanuary 28, 2021

Neil Gaiman, meanwhile, has revealed his enthusiasm at the project. “For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head,” Gaiman said. “I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there.”

For the unitiated, the logline’s got you covered: “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.”

As for a release date? Dream on. Nothing announced by Netflix yet – but filming is likely to begin shortly.