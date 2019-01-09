Samuel L. Jackson casually confirms that Captain Marvel can time travel (wait, WHAT?)

Samuel L. Jackson has a reputation for telling it how it is. But, with the news that the actor who plays Nick Fury confirming MCU time travel and that Captain Marvel herself can travel through time, Marvel might not be best pleased with this straight-shooting style. It’s only January and this already has serious repercussions for Avengers 4: Endgame and everything well beyond that.

“You trying to get me fired?” begins Samuel L. Jackson during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. So far, so good. Little did he know, his own foot would be in his mouth soon enough.

When talking about just how much of a big deal Captain Marvel is, Jackson lets slip something that maybe he shouldn’t have, saying: “At some point, we'll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she's capable of. She's one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so...”

Wait a minute. Hold up. Rewind. Captain Marvel can time travel? Not only is this the first instance of someone officially confirming time travel in the MCU (despite everyone and their alien cat thinking it’ll play a huge part in Endgame) but this is the first we’re hearing of Captain Marvel travelling in time – and I mean ever.

Not in the comics, nor any other form of media, has Captain Marvel been able to travel back through time. This (obviously) opens up a whole bunch of questions, like when was the message to Captain Marvel being sent in the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene and is Brie Larson’s superhero going to be the key to rewinding this whole mess with Thanos?

There’s something else tucked away in that quote, though. Captain Marvel is one of a “few people” who can time travel because, yep, Jackson isn’t content with saying one person can time travel. There’s more out there, either in Endgame or otherwise.

For now, we’ll have to wait until Captain Marvel to see if Carol Danvers – and possibly others – can go back or forward in time. Either way, Jackson has opened up a brand-new way of looking at the MCU. And, yes, you’re probably fired.

