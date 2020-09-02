Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 prices: the latest pre-order deals on this stunning new mobile/tablet device

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2, an update to the original model that was mainly a little pricey for all but the most dedicated of early-adapters and had its fair share of problems. The Z Fold 2, though, sees Samsung tackle these issues head-on, and judging by early impressions, it's succeeded. This is an absolute beast of a handset, with two huge screens, incredibly powerful internals, and an expensive price tag to match. Let's check out the latest Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2 prices for pre-orders ahead of the September 14 release date.

The latest Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-order prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 | Unlocked, Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile | Bronze or Black | Five hinge colors | From $1,999 | Available from Samsung

Samsung is currently offering the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from all three major US carriers (up from just one for the original Fold) and unlocked with a range of deals and bundles available, like getting a massive $350 discount on a Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live bundle at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 | Unlocked or Vodafone | Bronze or Black | Five hinge colours | From £1,799 | Available from Samsung

Samsung is clearly well aware of the reception the previous Fold got, as reviewers quickly discovered... issues. To solve the problems that plagued the Fold, Samsung has made some big changes: the screen is now glass, the hinge is stronger, and it's better protected against everyday debris. If your Fold 2 breaks, Samsung offers a one-time screen replacement for $149. There is also now a guide on how to avoid wear and tear.

While this might seem silly – surely a handset this expensive shouldn't need a usage guide to avoid damage! – we're dealing with a cutting-edge piece of tech. Folding smartphones are in their infancy, especially compared to their non-folding siblings that are everywhere. Early adopters will always encounter risks, but in this case waiting until version two might just have been enough. There's a good chance the new mobile could end up being a contender in our best gaming phone guide too.

The Fold 2 has two displays: a 6.2-inch (2260 x 816) so-called "cover display", which is long and thin, and an internal 7.6-inch (1768 x 2208) display. When the phone is folded, you just see the cover display, which now takes up the entire front of the device.

But Samsung hasn't stopped at just whacking two huge displays on the phone: the 7.6-inch panel no longer has a big cut-out for cameras, replaced instead by a single selfie hole; and the refresh rate on the internal display has been boosted to 120Hz, in a bid to make motion between screens smoother.

Elsewhere, here's a quick summary of the internals: Android 10 with Samsung's sleek One UI, 256GB or 512GB storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ (globally, so no weaker Exynos chipset in Europe this time!), triple 12MP rear cameras, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4,500mAh battery, and 4K video recording at 60 fps. This is a chunky, capable handset, basically.

If you're looking for a little bit of the future, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is your choice. Stay tuned as we'll be updating this page with the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 prices as and when they come in from a wider range of retailers.