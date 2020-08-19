Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra go on sale tomorrow – here are the best pre-order deals

Samsung recently announced an exciting upgrade to the Galaxy Note series of devices, some of the biggest and baddest Android handsets money can buy. After a few weeks of pre-orders, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are now available to buy, so we decided to compile some of the best deals going.

Before we hop into the deals themselves, it's worth highlighting what makes the Note 20 and its bigger Note 20 Ultra sibling special. The first and most unmissable thing is the screen: 6.7-inches on the Note 20 and 6.9-inches on the Note 20 Ultra, both utilising AMOLED technology for deep blacks and vibrant colours.

Inside, there's Android 10 (with a promise of three generations of Android updates), the latest Snapdragon processors, loads of storage, and incredibly high-powered camera systems on the front and back, with triple sensors and a bunch of other wizardry that, in essence, means you never miss the perfect shot.

If that wasn't enough, try these out for size: 50% charging in 30 minutes, pretty impressive for 4,000 mAh or 4,500 mAh batteries; S Pen stylus support; expanded integration with Microsoft's tools, ideal for on-the-go working; and seamless support for multi-tasking across apps. Basically, this is as good as it gets for super high-end Android handsets.

First, let's take a look at two exceptional Note 20 deals.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 | O2 | 24 months | 120GB data | FREE upfront | £51 per month | Available from AffordableMobiles.co.uk

This might be the spiciest Note 20 deal going: a whopping 120GB of data with £0 upfront (a huge rarity for brand new phones) and a relatively cheap £51/month. If you're looking to get the Note 20 and never worry about data, look no further.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | Tesco Mobile | 36 months | 5GB data | £120 upfront | £40.66 per month | Available from Tesco

On the other end of the spectrum, if you aren't too concerned about data – and, let's be honest, 5GB is enough for most, especially when we're all at home – then this cheaper deal from Tesco might be the one and it's the 5G-capable model.View Deal

These are by no means the only deals available for the Note 20, they are just two of the best. Check out our Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals guide for more offers.

Now, let's take a look at the best deals for the bigger and more powerful (and therefore pricier) Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | O2 | 24 months | 120GB data | £49.99 upfront | £63 per month | Available from Mobile Phones Direct

This is a similar deal to the Note 20 one above, but dealing with a more specced-out handset. If you're going to crunch data, and don't mind paying a bit more to do so, this is the one for you. Also comes with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live if you order before midnight on August 20th.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | Vodafone | 24 months | 30GB data | £750 upfront | £26/month | Available from Mobiles.co.uk

Taking a slightly different tact, if you're willing to fork out most of the phone's cost upfront, Vodafone is offering a good deal for 30GB data (plus unlimited calls and texts) for a pretty cheap monthly rate.View Deal

So, if you're in the market for a brand new high-end Android smartphone, we thoroughly recommend either the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, both of which can be found at relatively reasonable prices. We've rounded up a huge number of contracts over on our Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra deals guide, so head on over and find your perfect contract.