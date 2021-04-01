Sam Raimi-produced Netflix horror movie lands The Nun director Corin Hardy

Netflix has snagged the Sam Raimi-produced Every House is Haunted, with The Nun's Corin Hardy set to direct a script from Jason Pagan and Andrew Deutschman.

Deadline reports that Every House is Haunted centers on an insurance investigator who tries to debunk claims that a couple’s death was caused by a haunted house, but his doubts are challenged by a psychic and the mysterious occurrences he witnesses with his own eyes.

Hardy is a proven horror filmmaker. She previously directed the 2018 movie The Nun, a spin-off of 2016's The Conjuring 2 and the fifth installment in the Conjuring Universe franchise. The plot follows a Roman Catholic priest and a nun in her novitiate as they uncover an unholy secret in 1952 Romania. Hardy also directed and co-wrote The Hallow, which debuted at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. The Hallow received mostly positive reviews from critics with a 73% certified fresh score from Rotten Tomatoes.

Raimi has a financing deal with Starlight, which optioned a collection of short stories called Every House is Haunted. The Ian Rogers short story The House on Ashley Avenue is the basis for this project. The movie was shopped around Hollywood and received several bids, with Netflix coming in strongest.

Roy Lee for Vertigo Entertainment and Vertigo’s Andrew Childs are also executive producing Every House is Haunted alongside Raimi Productions. Scribes, Pagan and Deutschman, are writing Classified, a pitch set at New Line with Chad Stahelski attached to direct.