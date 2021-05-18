Saints Row: The Third Remastered is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X on May 25.

The Third Street Saints are at it again, but now with improved graphics and frame rates. The PS5 and Xbox Series X version of Saints Row: The Third Remastered will include a frame rate boost up to 60FPS along with a dynamic 4K resolution. The Xbox Series S version will have two extra modes on top of this, letting players choose between performance (1080p/60FPS) or beauty (4K/30FPS). This upgraded version is free to all current owners of the game and will equivalent to ultra settings on PC.

Loading times will also be severely reduced on both PS5 and Xbox Series X when compared to their previous generation incarnations thanks to the speedy SSDs that the new consoles use. As a little added bonus for PlayStation games, developers Deep Silver Volition have also added the Saints Purple to the glow color options for your DualSense controller.

As a final bit of good news for Saints Row fans, Saints Row: The Third Remastered is also coming to Good Old Games, aka GOG, on May 22. Now PC players have another option to go alongside the Steam version. You can see the full announcement at the Saints Row website .

The original Saints Row: The Third launched a decade ago back on the Xbox 360 and PS3, and our reviewer absolutely adored it, giving the game a perfect score. It was remastered for the Xbox One and PS4 just last year, with a Google Stadia version arriving in March 2021. And now this charmingly nonsensical open-world adventure is about to be available across three different generations of gaming consoles, which is a pretty wild feat.