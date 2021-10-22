Rockstar reflects on the journey from GTA 3 to Red Dead 2: "20 years doesn't seem like enough"

Now that GTA 3 is officially two decades old, Rockstar Games is taking some time to look back - and is a little surprised that it's only been that long.

Rockstar North's Aaron Garbut spoke with our own Joe Donnelly about how GTA 3 took shape within the studio . Garbut was credited as the art director on GTA 3, and is now co-studio head and head of development at the flagship Rockstar studio. He discussed how GTA 3 helped set Rockstar on a course for the open-world fundamentals that still guide the GTA series (and now Red Dead Redemption) today.

While that GTA 3 foundation has remained, Garbut finds it hard to believe the studio's made such advancements in just two decades.

"The reality is that some of it feels like yesterday, but when I take a step back and think about our journey, about how far we have come from GTA 3 to Red Dead Redemption 2 and beyond that, 20 years doesn’t seem like enough," Garbut says. "The complexity, the ambition, the detail, and scope has exploded - with each game being a chance for us to push where we go so much further. I can’t wait to see where we get to in another 20 years."

Speaking of the future, while Rockstar is still staying quiet about anything even potentially GTA 6 -shaped, we do have a new take on some classics to look forward to very soon: the GTA Trilogy release date is set for November 11.