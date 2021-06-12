Rocksmith+ is Ubisoft's new subscription musical game

Rocksmith+ has been officially revealed during E3 2021 at Ubisoft Forward .

Rocksmith+ is a new subscription-focused game from Ubisoft that will be finally making a return after the last title, Rocksmith 2014 Edition, was released in 2013 and later remastered in 2018. Rocksmith+ will feature a number of new features and supported artists with tracks to enjoy rocking along with.

The trailer we saw showcased was set to A Song for You by Kishi Bashi and showed off a brand new look for the game. This also includes the new TAB view where players can see the music they're playing in more detail. It's said that this new version of the game will have a "huge amount of songs" at launch, and will include songs with chord charts, and will also have the note-for-note feature. That library will keep growing each week as Ubisoft adds more tracks.

Rocksmith+ will also come with a new mobile app so that players can use their mobile phone as a microphone, removing the barrier of needing the original USB input or plugging a microphone in.

We were also shown Rocksmith Workshop, a tool for players to use their subscription to create their own arrangement for any songs Ubisoft has licensed. This will include more genres than just rock, creating an incredibly diverse library of songs for players.

You'll also be able to make use of Rocksmith+'s new note detection system and play at your own pace with various skill levels. Real-time feedback will also be available and players will see personalized recommendations. While there will still be video tutorials, there will also be community help videos available to keep the community engaged.

There is a closed-beta available to register for a hands-on with Rocksmith+ at the end of Ubisoft Forward that will take place for PC players from June 12 - July 22.

For those that don’t know, Rocksmith is a music game in which the player uses a real guitar, connected with a special USB jack, or through the use of a microphone to pick up the instrument. The game then has you playing those notes in succession to master the tracks in a gamified way whilst you learn how to play the track. The previous games also had mini-games in which you could master different guitar techniques such as switching chords, performing riffs, and more.

Also announced during Ubisoft Forward was Rainbow Six Extraction , the new standalone Rainbow Six title. The new trailer showed off the new experience that players can expect when they get boots on the ground and there was some exclusive gameplay shown.

Ubisoft has already had a busy last few weeks after it revealed the first official look at Far Cry 6 gameplay showing what to expect from the new world of Yara. The studio also revealed the official release date for October 7.

Ubisoft Forward is one of the many shows that are a part of the E3 schedule with the Summer Game Fest already kicking things off with a number of announcements with many more still to come. After Ubisoft Forward, Devolver Digital's E3 showcase will be going live. After Devolver Gearbox Entertainment has a slot to reveal more about the projects it has been working on.

