The Batman production halted as Robert Pattinson reportedly has COVID-19

Robert Pattinson has reportedly contracted COVID-19, causing production on The Batman to come to a swift halt.

As reported by Vanity Fair, Pattinson tested coronavirus-positive just days after shooting resumed following a months-long shutdown due to the pandemic. Warner Bros. declined to confirm or deny the report, instead issuing this vague statement: "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."

Matt Reeves' The Batman was originally scheduled to release in June of 2021, but was pushed back to October. The story follows Pattinson as a younger, less experienced Batman navigating his responsibilities to Gotham City as well as past trauma. Pattinson is joined in the ensemble cast by Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, and Jayme Lawson.

In an interview with Nerdist, Reeves spoke about his vision for Pattinson's more vulnerable Batman. "I just felt like well, what I'd love to do is to get a version of this Batman character where he's not yet fully formed. Where there's something to do in this context with who that guy would be in this world today, and to ground him in all of these broken ways. Because at the end of the day, this guy is doing all of this to deal with trauma in his past."

Here's wishing Pattinson a swift recovery.