Resident Evil Village sold nearly half of all its copies on PS5

Nearly half of Resident Evil Village's total sales in the UK were on PS5.

The news was first reported earlier today by GamesIndustry.biz's Chris Dring, in the tweet that you can see below (and you can head over to GamesIndustry.biz's full writeup on the charts for more stats from the past week).

It's an eyebrow-raising statistic for Resident Evil Village, considering the game not only launched on PS5, PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but also PS4 and Xbox One, the install bases of which far outweigh that of Sony's next-gen console.

So Resident Evil Village is the second biggest launch of the year so far behind Mario 3D World. 49% of its sales were on PS5. It's the third biggest PS5 game launch so farMay 10, 2021 See more

Perhaps it's the PS5-exclusive features for Resident Evil Village which attracted a huge number of PS5 players to pick up the game. The DualSense controller for Sony's next-gen console has both advanced haptic feedback support and adaptive triggers enabled for Capcom's latest horror game.

Overall though, Resident Evil Village is the second biggest game launch overall this year, beaten only by Nintendo's Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. However, as Dring further reports, Village's physical game sales over the launch window are down 40% when compared to 2017's Resident Evil 7. It's worth bearing in mind that this is physical sales only though, and we'll have to wait until digital sales data comes in to see how Village really stacks up against its predecessor.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Resident Evil Village is now Steam's most successful Resident Evil game ever. At peak player count over the launch weekend, Village eclipsed 100,000 active players, smashing the previous series record of 74,277, which was set by the original Resident Evil Remake. 2019's Resident Evil 3 Remake clocked in just over 60,000 players at its peak on Steam, making Village an absolute smash hit success for Capcom on PC.

