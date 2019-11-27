Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam release date confirmed, and it's sooner than you think

We waited for what seemed like ages for the Red Dead Redemption 2 PC port, but we won't have to wait much longer for the game to drop on Steam. Rockstar announced today on Twitter that the game is coming to Steam on December 5, one month after it debuted on PC.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC is coming to Steam on December 5 pic.twitter.com/IBi3zIcAZENovember 27, 2019

Red Dead Redemption 2 is absolutely beautiful on PC, with increased draw distances, better lighting, and incredibly realistic textures. However, the port was plagued with some serious technical issues, including stalls on 4-core and 6-core CPUs and crashes on those using NVIDIA graphics cards. However, Rockstar has been quick to issue patches and fixes for myriad issues, including graphics stuttering and accelerated time lapse for those playing at a higher frame rate. That means the game will be functioning in all its breathtaking glory by the time it hits Steam next month.

There's no Steam page for Red Dead Redemption 2 yet, but it'll likely go up in the near future as it was just officially announced, so keep an eye out. The port was teased all summer, so it's nice to see that it'll be available on Steam so shortly after it dropped for PC. No word yet on if there will be any Steam exclusives, as the PC version came with a few pre-purchase incentives like 50 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online and an Outlaw Survival Kit.