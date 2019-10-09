Red Dead Redemption 2 PC specs and requirements confirmed along with new content

The Red Dead Redemption 2 PC specs and requirements have been revealed, and they're more accessible than you might expect. Rockstar Games also offered some new details about how the PC version will expand the game, from performance and visuals to new content for the single-player Story Mode. Yes, it did just get harder to wait for the Red Dead Redemption 2 PC release date .

First up, here's what you need to know to play - the Red Dead Redemption 2 PC specs and requirements straight from Rockstar's mouth.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC minimum specs

OS: Windows 7 - Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

HDD Space: 150GB

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC recommended specs

OS: Windows 10 - April 2018 Update (v1803)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 12GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

HDD Space: 150GB

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

According to Rockstar, the PC version will offer increased draw distances to let you see more of the game's scenic vistas at once, better illumination for improved lighting, higher resolution shadows, improved grass and fur textures, and even higher quality snow trails. Those snow trails were already pretty cool on the console versions, so we may not be ready for snow trails of this magnitude.

On the content side, the story mode will include an all-new herbalist-centric mission called "To The Ends of The Earth", offering rewards for gathering a number of different plants. On top of that, you can play three new Bounty Hunter Missions, two new Gang Hideouts, and two new Treasure Maps. You'll also be able to earn all-new weapons like the M1899 pistol or weapons that were previously exclusive to Red Dead Online, such as the High Roller Revolver. The same goes for a range of new and new-to-Story-Mode horses, and you can unlock 5 additional trinkets to passively buff Arthur's stats.