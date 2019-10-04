Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally coming to PC in November

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a Western epic that will break your heart and make you want to invest in a stylish stetson, but until now PC gamers have been left out of the posse. No more, because Rockstar has confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on PC on November 5.

Players who pre-order the game through the Rockstar Games Launcher when pre-purchase goes live on October 9 will get special bonuses, and the game has had all sorts of visual tweaks and technical tinkering to make it worth the PC hard drive space. To sweeten the deal, if you buy through the Rockstar Games Launcher you get free upgrades to the Premium Editions of Red Dead Redemption 2, and a $20 discount on Special Edition and Ultimate Edition. The other in-game bonuses are:

Outlaw Survival Kit for Story Mode

War Horse for Story Mod

Treasure Map for Story Mode

Cash Bonus for Story Mode

50 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online

Pre-order through the launcher between October 9 and October 22 and you can also choose two Rockstar games for free from the following selection:

Grand Theft Auto 3

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Bully: Scholarship Edition

L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition

Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition

Pre-order from the Epic Games store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store or GameStop from October 23 onwards and you'll still get a nice little treat: 25 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online. The game will also be on Steam in December, and as a launch title for Google Stadia in November.

Of course, this also means that Red Dead Online is finally coming to PC, along with all the updates and content that console players have enjoyed so far. Rockstar promises more information on October 9, including system specifications.

Clever cowboys will have been expecting the news for a while, especially after Rockstar revealed a shiny new bespoke PC games launcher last month.