Red Dead Redemption 2 Cigarette Card locations - where to find all 144 cards and complete your sets

There are many different types of collectible you'll discover on your Western adventure, and one of the initial ones you'll find are the Red Dead Redemption 2 cigarette cards. These are actually the main type of collectible in the game, with a huge 144 of them spread around the world. Cigarette cards by their nature are pretty tiny, and we know how massive the open world setting of Red Dead Redemption 2 is, so going out and tracking them all down would be a long and difficult undertaking by yourself. That's where this guide comes in, as we've got all the information to help in your hunt so you don't have to spend weeks checking every nook and cranny for Red Dead Redemption 2 cigarette cards.

To get more specific about this collectible, there are 12 separate decks of cards with distinct themes available, and each is made up of 12 cards, which makes 144 cards in total. If you're wondering whether you should put in the time and effort to find them all, consider that locating every one will earn you a decent amount of cash, as well as putting you one trophy or achievement closer to having completely beaten the game.

It’s also worth remembering you can always buy premium smokes from the local shop. That’ll get you a random card, but as your decks fill up, the chances of grabbing the one you need decreases. You can always sell duplicates to a Fence to make a bit of money back.

If you want to complete your collection, you'll need to speak to the Stranger named Phineas T. Ramsbottom sat at Flatneck Station from early Chapter 2 onwards, who will start you on the "Smoking and Other Hobbies" mission. Until you start this mission, one card from each deck won't appear, so it's best to get up and running as soon as possible. Once you get all 12 cards in a set, you can mail them to Phineas from any Post Office, and here’s what each completed deck will net you:

Complete first deck - Vintage civil war handcuffs

Collect all decks - $200

Amazing Inventions - Volatile dynamite + $100

(11, 24, 42, 62, 71, 77, 90, 109, 124, 129, 141, 143)

Artists and Poets - Ginseng elixir + $100

(10, 15, 17, 40, 55, 60, 69, 82, 91, 107, 120, 127)

Breeds of Horses - Special horse medicine + $50

(6, 26, 27, 36, 38, 39, 100, 102, 104, 110, 111, 137)

Famous Gunslingers - Special snake oil + $50

(4, 7, 14, 25, 32, 33, 37, 41, 74, 92, 101, 121)

Fauna of North America - Perfect rabbit pelt + $50

(21, 34, 50, 72, 73, 79, 84, 108, 112, 113, 116, 133)

Flora of North America - Special miracle tonic + $50

(1, 2, 19, 20, 56, 65, 76, 115, 117, 118, 126, 140)

Gems of Beauty - Platinum chain necklace +$100

(13, 23, 28, 35, 46, 51, 54, 63, 64, 66, 78, 128)

Marvels of Travel - Aged pirate rum + $50

(16, 18, 58, 70, 80, 97, 103, 106, 123, 125, 135, 136)

Prominent Americans - Three eagle feathers + $50

(43, 53, 88, 89, 94, 96, 105, 114, 119, 138, 139, 144)

Stars of the Stage - Small jewelry bag + $50

(3, 9, 22, 44, 45, 61, 81, 87, 95, 98, 131, 132)

Vistas of America - Gold nugget + $100

(5, 8, 12, 47, 48, 49, 59, 67, 83, 99, 134, 142)

World’s Champions - Valerian Root + $50

(29, 30, 31, 52, 57, 68, 75, 85, 86, 93, 122, 130)

We've broken down our guide into areas of the map, and numbered each card from 1 to 144 to make it easier to follow and track. The numbers above refer to our numbering of the cards in each set, so if you want to complete a particular deck then those are the locations you need to go to for them. Select an area below, and get collecting...

Select an area:

