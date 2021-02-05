Red Dead Online and GTA Online are giving away free stuff as thanks for a successful 2020

Rockstar is giving away a number of GTA Online and Red Dead Online bonuses to players as thanks for a record-breaking 2020 for both online games.

Red Dead Online definitely gets the lion's share of the bonuses. The now-standalone game is just $5 until February 15, when it'll go up to $20 permanently. If you log in before that deadline, you'll get the following free of charge:

Reward for a free Horse under Rank 40

Reward for a free Stable Slot

Reward for 5,000 Club XP

Rewards for 2 free Ability Cards

High Velocity Ammo for all gun types

Reward for a free Coat

Reward for a free Hat Rank 15 and under

Reward for a free Shirt Rank 15 and under

Reward for a free Fast Travel Voucher

Horse Reviver

Assortment of select Tonics and other consumables

New Red Dead Online players who joined the game between December 1 and February 15 get their own exclusive bonuses, including 50% any weapon, 40% off any Non-Role Pamphlet from the Fence, and 30% off anything from the Wilderness Outfitters.

Rockstar is treating GTA Online players to free stuff as well, but the prizes are meager by comparison. Still, no one's complaining about free stuff. Log into GTA Online at any point until February 12 and you get a Rockstar Cap and Rockstar Rolling Tee free. It's no free horse, but surely it's worth logging in for some new duds. Plus, you can always grab the 21st-century equivalent of a free horse as detailed in the latest GTA Online patch notes.

GTA Online is celebrating a record high in player numbers last year, thanks in part to the massive GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist, which went live in December and allowed players to take on Heists solo for the first time. Over in the wild wild West, Red Dead Online saw more players and newcomers in December than at any point since launch.

For an up to date account of everything new, check out the latest Red Dead Online patch notes, and if you're just starting out, don't miss these essential Red Dead Online tips.