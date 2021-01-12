Razer's new gaming chair concept includes an unfolding 60" OLED screen

A new Razer gaming chair concept goes from comfortable seat to all-in-one gaming station - and, since it's Razer, it obviously has a bunch of rad LED lighting.

Razer introduced its new chair concept, codenamed Project Brooklyn, at CES 2021 today. While Razer has already ventured into the gaming chair market with the Razer Iskur , Project Brooklyn takes some of those design cues and goes running (or sitting) into the future.

The first thing that sets this concept apart is the wraparound 60" OLED panel that extends up, out, and around from the chair's backbone. The sci-fi-as-hell design is meant to ensconce the user in full cockpit-style visuals, and 4D armrests with built-in panels keep your keyboard and mouse or other controls fully integrated into your setup.

The seat itself also builds in Hypersense, which is Razer's audio-driven haptic feedback technology. This allows it to replicate "sensitive vibrations" for more subtle sensations such as jumping into water or landing on platforms on top of the usual seat-rumbling explosions, all without the need for extra work from game developers.

On top of all that, Project Brooklyn features built-in cable management as well as RGB lighting around the outsides of the seat cushion and stand. While Project Brooklyn will likely be quite a bit more expensive than standard gaming chairs if it ever makes it to market, Razer is positioning it against existing all-in-one chairs who take up the better part of a room and whose costs are "astronomical" - so maybe it won't be quite as costly as I fear.

Razer also introduced a new mask called Project Hazel, which features rechargeable filters, a voice amplifier for clearer communication and - you guessed it - RGB.