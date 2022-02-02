You can currently get a free $150 Razer gift card with the Razer Iskur gaming chair

You can currently get a free $150 Razer gift card with the purchase of a Razer Iskur gaming chair at the brand's website as part of the Fragging Season sales event. Any purchase of Razer Iskur X, the company's budget flagship model, will also net you a free $100 Razer gift card to be spent across the online store.

If you're torn between which of the Razer gaming chair models to go for, we gave the Razer Iskur a 4.5-star write-up in our Razer Iskur review back around the time of its release, citing its stellar visual design and terrific lumbar support.

The Razer Iskur X shares a lot of the same DNA while being a full $100 cheaper than the flagship variant. If you can do without adjustable lumbar support and 4D armrests, then maybe saving a few bucks here might help. We were fond of it in our Razer Iskur X review from last summer, where we said it was: "a remarkably comfortable gaming chair that both looks and feels exceptional".

This is a fantastic opportunity to not only get one of Razer's best gaming chairs but also have enough to spend on some of the brand's best gaming keyboards and best gaming mouse models during the Fragging Season sale.

Today's best Razer Iskur deals

Razer Iskur X gaming chair | $399 at Razer

Free $100 gift card - You can currently get a free $100 Razer gift card with the purchase of the Razer Iskur X. The brand's budget model features all the same style as the flagship just without the adjustable lumbar support and 4D armrests. This offer is also available in the UK.



Razer Iskur gaming chair | $499 at Razer

Free $150 Razer gift card - Not only are you getting the brand's premier gaming chair, but also a $150 gift card, which should be more than enough for a stellar deck and pointer set or other accessories, too. The Razer Iskur features mechanical adjustable lumbar support for enhanced comfort. You can also get a £150 gift card with a qualifying Razer Iskur purchase in the UK.



