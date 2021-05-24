Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Trophies detailed by Insomniac on Twitter

A slate of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Trophies have been revealed by developer Insomniac.

Just below, you can see the beginnings of a tweet thread from the official Insomniac Twitter account, detailing some of the Trophies you can earn in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Firstly, the thread notes that the Platinum Trophy is called Masters of the Multiverse, a fitting name considering we'll be hopping through multiple dimensions and realities in the upcoming sequel.

Trophy hunters! Here are some trophies you can collect during your interdimensional travels in #RatchetPS5 on June 11th. A thread:🏆 Masters of the Multiverse: Collect all trophies 🏆 💰 Fully Stacked: Purchase all weapons 🥇 🐻 UnBEARably Awesome: Find all CraiggerBears 🥇 pic.twitter.com/HByVyI2qGcMay 21, 2021 See more

Elsewhere, there are the likes of the UnBEARably Awesome Trophy, which tasks players with finding all CraggerBears in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. This could be the form of collectible item that we'll be tracking down in Rift Apart while playing as both Ratchet and Rivet next month.

Another noteworthy Trophy is the Does This Make My Tail Look Big?, a Trophy that's obtainable through equipping head, torso, and leg armor. This points to Ratchet and Rivet being able to find different sets of armor in Rift Apart, and equipping different gear pieces for new armor, weapon, and ability bonuses.

Earlier this month, Insomniac actually revealed that the Platinum Trophy for Rift Apart can be obtained in one playthrough. Game director Mike Daly explained that while it won't take multiple playthroughs to earn the crowning achievement, you'll need to be "pretty thorough" to nab the Platinum Trophy in one playthrough, which is probably welcome news for Trophy hunters with limited time on their hands.

There are now less than two weeks to go until we'll be earning these Trophies for ourselves in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, when Insomniac's sequel launches on June 11, exclusively for the PS5. For more on the upcoming action-adventure sequel, you can head over to our expansive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart preview for a complete breakdown of Insomniac's game.

