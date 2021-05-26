Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trailer briefly outlines the story

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart's latest trailer gives us a rundown on what to expect from its upcoming platformer.

The new trailer comes in the form of a Zurkon Jr's Almost Launch Party episode, which has been a series of videos that give an overview of what to expect from the PS5 title when it launches on June 11.

In the video, it's detailed that dimensional chaos is ravaging the universe, giving us a few examples of how exactly this is affecting life for all species across the galaxy. Dr. Nefarious and his army are the key targets for Ratchet, Clank, and Rivet to eliminate and save the universe.

In the video, we see portals to other dimensions opening up, bringing different beings to the wrong dimensions, Dr. Nefarious gets slapped with a fish-like creature, and Clank is placed next to a sheep at a bar, which shows how the series hasn't lost its sense of humor.

The colorful exclusive went gold earlier this month, which means that the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart release date of June 11 looks set. Similar episodic videos as we grow closer to launch have given us an insight into some of the weapons and interdimensional moves. We've also seen planetary exploration shown off with a look at some of the worlds available to visit.

When the game arrives on PS5, it's said that there will be a mode to play at 60fps, and for the completionists, the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trophies are available online now. There has also been a full list of accessibility options revealed.

A State of Play from April showcased 15-minutes of gameplay footage.