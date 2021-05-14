Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has gone gold ahead of its arrival in June

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has gone gold, with Insomniac Games finishing work on the launch version of the game with just under a month to spare.

The PlayStation Studio shared the news on its official Twitter account, confirming that the way is clear for the next Ratchet & Clank adventure to make its June 11 release date - assuming no sideways container ship block trade routes while simultaneously unplugging the entire internet, or something like that. They marked the occasion with a video that shows new Lombax hero Rivet earning a Gold Bolt, complete with a "Gone Gold!" trophy notification in the corner of the screen. Though unlike the bolt, the trophy appears to only be bronze.

We’re pleased to announce that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has Gone Gold 🔩 ahead of its release on June 11th exclusively on PlayStation 5. #RatchetPS5 pic.twitter.com/DKgbc5Jd3CMay 13, 2021 See more

In any case, "going gold" is an industry term that used to refer specifically to developers finishing the version of a game that would be pressed en masse onto discs or cartridges, culminating all of their hard work. These days it's rare for games to arrive without Day One (or even Day Zero) patches, which means the "gold" version isn't quite so final. That said, it's still a major milestone and an excellent occasion for everybody on the team to take the rest of the day off and go out for drinks together. Or at least to toast each other over Zoom, because pandemic.

While you're waiting for June to arrive, you can check out an extensive new look at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gameplay to see more of Rivet in action.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is easily one of our most-anticipated PS5 exclusives.