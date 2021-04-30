Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart reveals slate of accessibility options

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will boast a slate of accessibility options when it launches in June.

A brand new PlayStation State of Play presentation took a look at Insomniac's sequel last night. Just over 15 minutes of new Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart gameplay footage was shown off, and from that footage we got a glimpse at an impressive amount of accessibility options.

The slew of accessibility options includes simplified traversal, as well as camera features like sensitivity sliders and shake sliders to reduce the shake of the screen while playing. Elsewhere, Rift Apart will let the player change button holds into simple presses, as well as enabling ledge guards so you don't accidentally go crashing off a ledge.

Finally, the accessibility options we gleaned from yesterday's gameplay include film grain, motion blurring, chromatic aberration, and the ability to change the color of various items and characters. Overall, it's an impressive list of accessibility options that Insomniac has put together for the sequel.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launches in June, exclusively for the PS5. Just earlier this week, before the new gameplay debuted, Insomniac finally revealed the identity of the mysterious female Lombax, first revealed last year. Her name is Rivet, and right now, all signs point to her being Ratchet from another dimension, as Rift Apart heavily incorporates alternate realities and dimensions into both its story and gameplay.

Additionally, we also know Rivet is a resistance fighter. With both Ratchet and Rivet being transported to a new dimension, they're forced to contend with Emperor Nefarious, and Rift Apart will be introducing new locations like Nefarious City alongside returning locales like Sagasso and Torren IV. There's certainly a lot of dimension hopping going on in Insomniac's sequel, but it's not long until we can meet Rivet for ourselves.

For a full list of every other game confirmed to be coming to Sony's next-gen console over the coming months, head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for more.