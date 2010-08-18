Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One exists, adds four-player co-op

Great news for intergalactic Lombax fans. Earlier this hour at Gamescom, developer Insomniac Games lifted the veil on its forthcoming, co-op centric Ratchet and Clank title for the PS3, entitled Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One.

Revealed with in-game footage during the tail end of Sony's Gamescom conference, Ratchet and Clank's next outing is expanding on its cartoony, intergalactic roots by allowing up to 4 gamers take on the action at once via local and online co-op play. Insomniac's Ted Price was on hand at Sony's conference to show off some fairly polished gameplay videos which featured Ratchet, Clank, Dr. Nefarious and Captain Quark teaming up to tackle a variety of platforming sections, environment puzzles and top-down Gauntlet-esque boss battles. Highlights of the all-too-brief video included the gang linking up for to slingshot through the colorful stages, cramming into a four-barreled cannon and generally making life miserable for each other (as crowded co-op games tend to go).

Excited? Hope you don't mind waiting. Ratchet and Clank: All 4 One will be available in Fall 2011.

Aug 17, 2010