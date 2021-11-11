Goodbye Green Goblin, hello Queen Goblin - meet Spider-Man's new nemesis

It looks like Spider-Man is getting a new Goblin-themed foe in 2022 - Queen Goblin.

Spider-Man's arch-enemy Norman Osborn began his villainous career as the Green Goblin, eventually spinning off his legacy into numerous Goblin-related Spider-enemies (and even a couple heroes) over the years.

Now, a new villain appears to be taking up Osborn's torch in February 2022 - but is the new Queen Goblin a totally new character? In one of his most recent appearances as the Green Goblin in the story Superior Spider-Man: Goblin Nation, Osborn upgraded his moniker to become the Goblin King.

In 'Goblin Nation', Osborn also enlisted several Goblin-serum enhanced allies, including the prior Hobgoblin and one-time Green Goblin Phil Urich, who Osborn dubbed the Goblin Knight, and Lily Hollister, the already Goblinized villain known as Menace. He also kidnapped and subverted Peter Parker's former love interest Carly Cooper, turning her into a twisted Goblin villain he named Monster.

Osborn himself was last seen fleeing from Kindred in Amazing Spider-Man #74 in his human form, leaving the door open for him to potentially play a direct role in the rise of the Queen Goblin.

So could Queen Goblin be a re-Goblinized, returning version of Monster or Menace? Or is the character totally new?

That question could be a key factor in the story of the Queen Goblin, as dating all the way back to the original '60s Green Goblin stories, into the '80s with Spider-Man: Origin of the Hobgoblin, and even into the mystery of Menace's secret identity in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day era, the question of who is actually under the mask (or behind the mutated visage) is central to stories involving Goblin villains.

It's worth noting that Marvel's teasers, all released in a batch, include the Queen Goblin as the latest in a series of major Goblin villains from Spider-Man's past, framing her as the modern inheritor of a legacy started by Norman Osborn as the Green Goblin, continued later by the Hobgoblin, and eventually evolved into something far more sinister when Osborn bonded with the Carnage symbiote to become the Red Goblin.

Could there be clues to her identity hidden in those specific teasers?

Here's a galley of all four teaser images:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Goblin Legacy teasers Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

It may also be worth noting - though maybe only tangentially - that Queen Goblin is just a slight change from the name Goblin Queen, which has been used by the X-Men villain Madelyne Prior.

Though Marvel doesn't specify in exactly which titles the so-called Queen Goblin (nice rhyme with Green Goblin, right?) will appear, it's a likely bet that she'll be an antagonist in at least some of February's weekly issues of Amazing-Spider-Man.

Amazing Spider-Man has new issues of the flagship title and its direct tie-ins planned for nearly every single week of the current 'Spider-Man Beyond' era.