Psychonauts 2 – How to solve the Hollis Classroom Mental Connection puzzle

The Psychonauts 2 Hollis Classroom Mental Connection puzzle level appears at the end of the level and, while not particularly difficult, it can be a little confusing. Knowing how to navigate all the possible Mental Connection nodes and idea bubbles floating around the room to solve this isn't obvious. If you’ve found yourself a little stuck in Hollis’ head, we’ve got you covered. Spoilers for the Psychonauts 2 Hollis Classroom level follow, obviously.

How to solve the Psychonauts 2 Hollis Classroom Mental Connection puzzle

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

This puzzle takes place in the final room of the Hollis Classroom level. It’s a large, open, church-like room with a stained-glass window and lots of Mental Connection idea bubbles and nodes to travel between. The objective here is to rewire Hollis Forsythe’s mind to manipulate her into taking the Psychonaut interns on a mission to a casino by associating money with risk.

Even though these two Psychonauts 2 Mental Connection ideas are very close to each other in Hollis’ Classroom, there is only one long route to link them up. The two idea bubbles are separated by the stained-glass window, so you need to spiral all the way around the room to link them.

Start by hopping into the Risk bubble that is right in front of the stained-glass window. Then move to the Mental Connection node within reach that is between the Stress and Delight ideas.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

From here, repeat turning slightly to the right and linking to the next node within range of your Mental Connection power. You are on the right path if you keep the Mushrooms, Germs, and Cilantro idea bubbles on your left. Eventually, you’ll get to a node that can link to the Death idea bubble. You need to go to the node that is just to the left of the stained-glass window, as this leads directly to the Money bubble. Complete the final link and you’ll have completed the final Mental Connection puzzle in Hollis’ Classroom and will have turned her into a gambling addict.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In the next level, you’ll faced even more of this kind of Psychonauts 2 Mental Connection puzzle where you need to look for less obvious routes to link two ideas, so remember what you’ve learned here.