PSN Mega March sale offers up to 65% off dozens of co-op games

PlayStation has announced its Mega March promotional sale, which rolls out today across the PlayStation Network Store, offering up to 65% off dozens of the best PS4 games and best PS3 games.

The offers last until April 1, and will vary depending on your region, but they appear to focus on discounting a number of local co-op and splitscreen games, alongside slashed prices on a few more recently released triple A titles.

Some of the best deals we've found so far include reduced prices on Overcooked 2, Battlefield 5, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Devil May Cry 5, Human Fall Flat, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, Star Wars Battlefront 2, The Sims 4, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighbourville, and plenty more.

You can check out the full list of discounted games on the PS Blog here.

A great way to save even more money when it comes to PS Store sales is to pick up cheap PSN credit from CDkeys first. The game and code retailer often has discounts and you can pick up amounts of credit for less than their 'actual' price tag. For example, right now you can get a $50 / £50 card with 14% off, bringing the price you actually pay down to just $43 / £43. It really is a great way to get more bang for your buck with only a slight detour.

The Mega March sale has rolled out just hours ahead of Sony's big PS5 reveal event, which is set to take place later this afternoon, in which the next-gen console's lead architect - Mark Cerny - is expected to reveal new info about the PS5 specs, PS5 design, and much more.

Stay tuned to GamesRadar for more on that as soon as it's announced.