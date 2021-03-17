PS5 will be able to record live TV with a special new app and tuner

PS5 is getting DVR support so you can record live television, at least if you live in Japan.

As reported by The Verge , Sony is putting out a new app called Torne which will allow PS5 consoles to work with Nasne tuners. Sony halted production on the tuners in 2019, but third-party peripheral manufacturer Buffalo has now taken over the product line with a range of branded hardware, featuring 2 TB of built-in storage and support for up to 6 TB more externally. The tuner is set to retail for 29,800 yen, or about $270, and will hit Japanese retailers later this month.

This is not the first move game consoles have made toward DVR and set-top box territory in the past. The original version of Torne was a TV tuner for PS3; a similar approach helped shape the initial visions for Xbox One, which Microsoft positioned at launch as an all-in-one entertainment system, and Wii U, which featured community-centric viewing options (and a TV remote function built right into the Wii U Gamepad).

Game consoles have largely moved away from those TV-integrating ambitions since then - also the world has gotten less enamored with live TV as a whole, thanks to the explosive growth of streaming services - but it looks like there's enough demand in Japan to bring back some third party solutions.