PS5 startup sound is being teased by Burger King

The PS5's startup sound is being teased by none other than Burger King himself.

In the tweet below, the titular king opens up a takeout bag, and you can hear a noise as a blue light flashes across the king's glorious face. He then walks away to reveal a date of 10/15, which points to something being announced this Thursday.

With the PlayStation Twitter account taking note of the tweet, all signs point to this being the startup sound for the PS5.

This... certainly is quite a way to tease the startup sound for your upcoming console, although eagle ear'd fans will recognise that sound from the Future of Gaming showcase from this June, as you can see from the tweet below. We've still seen nothing officially of the PS5's UI or home page so far though, as Sony has tended to focus on more mechanical reveals like teraflops and 4K capabilities with their console so far.

So Sony snuck the PlayStation 5 boot-up screen into the middle of their presentation? pic.twitter.com/Zt8QfoWOGbJune 12, 2020

I definitely did not have the Burger King revealing the PS5's startup sound on my 2020 bingo card. Will the king himself be presenting the next deep dive into Sony's next-gen console, taking over the reins from Mark Cerny and Jim Ryan? We can only hope.

There's now less than a month until the PS5 launches, in the US at least. Releasing on November 12 in the US and November 19 in the UK and Europe, the PS5 will be boasting day one titles like Demon's Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

It'll also be supporting all but 11 titles in its backwards compatibility function. Last week, Sony published a small list of titles that wouldn't be playable on the PS5 from day one, but thankfully there are no "blockbusters" on the list.

