PS5 showcase event: Every trailer and announcement from the show

Today's PS5 showcase event brought plenty of new footage, trailers, release date announcements, and more about Sony's next-gen games, and we finally know how much the PS5 costs and when it releases. And as we always do, we've collated everything we saw during the event for your eyes to easily digest in one place. From the announcement of Final Fantasy 16 to new Resident Evil Village footage and more, here's everything Sony revealed about the PS5 during today's showcase.

(Image credit: Sony PlayStation)

We weren't sure it was going to happen, but Sony didn't disappoint and revealed the PS5 price and release date during today's event. The standard PS5 console will run you $499 / £449 and the Digital Edition will cost $399 / £349 when they both release November 13.

Final Fantasy 16 announcement

The long-rumored Final Fantasy 16 finally got a full reveal today, with both gameplay footage and cinematics shown during the event. The game is titled Final Fantasy 16: Awakening, and it features a brand new cast of characters just like its predecessor, Final Fantasy 15. Check out the first trailer for Final Fantasy 16 above.

God of War 2: Ragnarok

Sony Santa Monica today dropped the mic with the reveal of God of War: Ragnarok, a sequel to 2018's God of War. And while we didn't get any gameplay - only the game's logo presumably - we did learn that God of War 2 is coming sometime in 2021, so it must be pretty far along in development already. Bring. It. On.

Spider-Man PS5: Miles Morales gameplay

Insomniac and Sony revealed the first gameplay footage for the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which looks stunning running on the PS5. There was a good mix of gameplay and cinematics shown off, with an extended battle on a bridge being a particular highlight. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is launching on both PS4 and PS5 in 2020.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy announcement

Hogwarts Legacy is a brand new Harry Potter RPG set in the 1800s, Sony revealed today. Obviously considering the time difference, you won't actually play as Harry Potter or any of his modern day pals. That said, it's still a Harry Potter game, so expect plenty of spell-casting and slaying. It's not confirmed just yet, but the trailer heavily suggested Hogwarts Legacy to be an open-world RPG permitting plenty of exploration.

Resident Evil Village trailer

Capcom and Sony revealed a new trailer for Resident Evil Village today, and it gave us our clearest picture yet at the titular village and its horrifying inhabitants, which include a very unfriendly-looking woman. There's also a little fairy tale tidbit that's a little different from what you'd expect from the series.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gameplay and free alpha

Today's PS5 showcase gave us our first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gameplay , but perhaps even more importantly the reveal of a free alpha for PS4 players starting this Friday, September 18. The title gets its full release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC November 13.

Demon's Souls remake gameplay

From Software fans got a little treat of their own during today's event with the first Demon's Souls remake gameplay trailer. Naturally, things look a lot better on PS5 than when the game first released in 2009, but it looks to have very much retained the spirit of the original game, with the sounds of weighty hacking uninterrupted by music or ambient noise.

Deathloop release window announcement

Dishonored studio Arkane announced today that their new game, an action-adventure titled Deathloop, is releasing late next spring. The news was revealed alongside a stylish new gameplay trailer revealing some new abilities you'll employ to down baddies.

Oddworld Soulstorm

A brand new trailer for Oddworld Soulstorm: Molluck Returns was seen during today's event, and it shows protagonist Abe exploring a number of different environments with a good mix of cinematics and gameplay.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach trailer

Today's event gave us our first look at Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, a new entry in the prolific horror series. We haven't seen any gameplay footage or release date yet, but we know it's coming to PS5 and PS4 as a timed console exclusive, releasing on other platforms three months later.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

The Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition was announced today as a PS5 launch title. The Special Edition uses the upgraded hardware in the PS5 to enhance the visuals with ray-tracing and achieve the coveted 4K/120fps, and it includes Dante's brother Vergil as a new playable character. There's also a new turbo mode that lets you play at 1.2x the usual speed.

Fortnite PS5 optimization

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Sony revealed today that Fortnite will come out the gates optimized for PS5 right at console launch.

PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony announced a brand new benefit for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and it's a pretty sweet deal. Basically, subscribers get a whole bunch of downloadable PS4 classics when the console launches. There's Uncharted 4, God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, and a bunch more.