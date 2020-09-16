First Black Ops Cold War campaign gameplay shows slow-mo bullet cams and an assassination gone wrong

Our first look at Black Ops Cold War campaign gameplay has a lot of new ideas alongside some familiar face. Bullet time, execution moves, and and RC-XD are just a few of the things shown off in an action packed four minutes of Black Ops Cold War's 80s espionage action.

While this Black Ops Cold War campaign gameplay doesn't give a lot away it shows A familiar face hunting someone called Arash, after another characters called Karem is somehow out of the picture (I'm going to say Woods shot him).

The resulting action sees a slow mow sniper cam track Woods bullet, which misses, before a huge set piece sees the player chase down a plane in a stolen truck. There's a lot of car to car shooting before everyone's favorite killstreak, the RC-XD , is brought out to blow up the plane before it can take off.

While there no info on where this all sits in the campain, it looks like a new character, Russell Adler is part of the mission. That suggests it takes place part of the way into the story, after Woods, Mason and Adler have joined forces to find the Russian agent, Perseus.

You'll be able to get your hands on with the multiplayer when the Black Ops Cold war beta goes live in October.