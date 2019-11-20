PS5 rumored to release in November 2020 for $499, according to new leak

The PS5 could be releasing on November 20, 2020 for the price of $499 in the United States, according to new information from the same online source who originally leaked the (first) release date for The Last of Us 2.

As first spotted by LetsGoDigital, a Twitter user by the name of PSErebus has recently been posting information about Sony's next-gen console, including specifics on the yet-to-announced PS5 price and release date.

While Sony has already confirmed that its upcoming hardware will be launching sometime in Holiday 2020, the PlayStation company has stopped short of revealing a specific date, so this latest claim of a November 20 launch certainly lines up with everything we've heard so far.

While it's interesting to get excited over the latest series of PS5 leaks, this one - unlike the now verified images of the PS5 devkit - should be treated with plenty of skepticism. While PSErebus has a history of reporting on Sony's plans, their anonymity and minimal follower count makes it difficult to completely trust this latest rumor.

In more recent PS5 news, a new patent for the PS5 controller also surfaced online earlier this week, while another leak from last month suggests the console will feature more robust streaming infrastructure. Meanwhile, new evidence of Horizon Zero Dawn 2 has also emerged, with job listings at Guerrilla Games suggesting a sequel to the action RPG could be in the works as a PS5 launch game.

