PS5 restocks: the retailers to watch after a slow stock week

We've only seen a handful of PS5 restocks so far this week, and only on the Digital Edition. Compared to last week's flurry of excitement from Dell, Amazon, GameStop, and Walmart, it's been a little quiet. However, there's still plenty to be hopeful for.
Amazon hadn't offered any PS5 restocks for weeks before quietly launching a new wave of digital-only consoles on Thursday. It might be worth keeping an eye out here for full standard edition units as well, however considering the fact that we've only seen disk-less devices on sale this week, we're not expecting any further drops from Amazon today.
The retailers to watch, then, are Best Buy and GameStop. It's true, Best Buy has fallen out of its weekly pattern over the last month. However, before this slower period, the retailer had previously offered PS5 stock on Thursdays and Fridays. If Best Buy finally has some boxes on the shelves, they may be waiting for today to unleash them.
That's a very big 'if', though. In fact, we're a little more optimistic about GameStop's chances. The retailer recently hinted at more PS5 restocks on Twitter, nudging customers towards its PowerUp program for "early access to the new console drops" before adding, "just something to think about."
Previous PS5 restock dates at retailers
Which PS5 should you buy?
Our top 3 tips for securing a PS5 resock
We've been tracking PS5 restocks ever since that fateful launch day, and picked up our fair share of tips. The hunt for PS5 stock can be a time consuming one, but there are a number of tricks you can employ to make the process a little less painful.
Check for PS5 restock deals today
