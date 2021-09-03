PS5 restocks: the retailers to watch after a slow stock week

We've only seen a handful of PS5 restocks so far this week, and only on the Digital Edition. Compared to last week's flurry of excitement from Dell, Amazon, GameStop, and Walmart, it's been a little quiet. However, there's still plenty to be hopeful for.

Amazon hadn't offered any PS5 restocks for weeks before quietly launching a new wave of digital-only consoles on Thursday. It might be worth keeping an eye out here for full standard edition units as well, however considering the fact that we've only seen disk-less devices on sale this week, we're not expecting any further drops from Amazon today.

The retailers to watch, then, are Best Buy and GameStop. It's true, Best Buy has fallen out of its weekly pattern over the last month. However, before this slower period, the retailer had previously offered PS5 stock on Thursdays and Fridays. If Best Buy finally has some boxes on the shelves, they may be waiting for today to unleash them.

That's a very big 'if', though. In fact, we're a little more optimistic about GameStop's chances. The retailer recently hinted at more PS5 restocks on Twitter, nudging customers towards its PowerUp program for "early access to the new console drops" before adding, "just something to think about."

Which PS5 should you buy?

If you have a large collection of PS4 games, or you want to be free to buy your PS5 games from anywhere you'll be better off with the full PS5 experience. It's $100 more than the Digital Edition with the same specs and features, but with the ability to play physical games that may well save you money in the long run as well.

If you're looking to spend as little as possible (or just pick up any stock you can) the Digital Edition is still worth a look, especially if you're happy with a digital game collection. We've seen this console in stock far more often over the last few days so you've got more of a chance of actually getting your hands on one. However, it's worth noting that digital games can be more expensive.

Our top 3 tips for securing a PS5 resock

We've been tracking PS5 restocks ever since that fateful launch day, and picked up our fair share of tips. The hunt for PS5 stock can be a time consuming one, but there are a number of tricks you can employ to make the process a little less painful.

1. Sign in and have your payment details saved

You can always delete your payment details and login information once you've got a console in your hand, but until then it's worth having those digits plugged in ahead of time. You never know when those PS5 restocks will hit and those extra seconds at checkout can make all the difference.



2. Consider bundles

Bundles may look a little threatening from the off, as they, obviously, carry a higher price tag. However, you'll often find that PS5 consoles that also come with additional games and controllers will stay on the shelves a lot longer. That gives you far more chance of securing your own unit, providing you're happy paying for all your day one gear up front. They're not exactly PS5 deals, but they're certainly easier to get your hands on.

3. Don't pay above MSRP

Scalpers are everywhere, and once they've swooped in and nabbed your console before you hit checkout they want to sell it back to you for an extortionate rate. There's no reason for anyone to get desperate enough to spend the incredible prices these consoles are reaching on the resale market. We see PS5 restocks landing on a weekly basis.



