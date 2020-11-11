PS5 consoles will be available in "very limited" supply at GameStop tonight

GameStop has announced that a "very limited number" of PS5 units will be available to order through its website on Wednesday night. If you haven't had the chance to get in a PS5 pre-order , this could be your last chance to secure your console before it launches Thursday, November 12.

Of course, PS5s are in short supply pretty much across the board, and running from store to store on launch day will prove a fruitless affair. When GameStop announced that it would have a small number of Xbox Series X units for sale online, it also mentioned that there would be limited availability in-store on launch day. The same can't be said for PS5, as Sony has previously confirmed that its next-gen launch would be online only .

We’ll have a very limited number of PS5 console bundles for purchase at https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE this evening. pic.twitter.com/M3MhW6CA23November 11, 2020

Unfortunately, GameStop isn't getting specific when it comes to new PS5 stock, so you'll need to check back periodically or download the app and get alerts. And if you aren't lucky enough to grab one from GameStop, don't give up hope - here's our guide to when and where to buy PS5 on launch day .

As of the time of this writing, the website isn't showing availability. But that could be very different depending on when you're reading this, so do be sure to check out GameStop.com and act quickly if you see an available PS5.

If you're still on the fence about it, do read through our PS5 review to help decide whether it's worth the investment.