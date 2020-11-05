The PS5 launch will be online only

The PS5 will only be available via online delivery on launch day.

In a blog post this afternoon, Sony confirmed that no in-store purchases will be allowed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sid Shuman, senior director of Sony content communications, said that while the PS5 release date is almost here, "in the interest of keeping out gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst Covid-19, today we are confirming that all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners."

That means that "no units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day" whether the console is releasing in your region on November 12 or November 19. Shuman asks that would-be buyers "don't plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase."

If you've got a PS5 pre-order that you're planning on picking up from a retailer, you'll still be able to do that, as long as you abide by your retailer's safety protocols, which you'll need to confirm on an individual basis.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that in Germany, the pandemic may have forced Sony to ship the PS5 early, while in the UK, a new lockdown has raised question marks over how players will be able to pick up their new consoles. Elsewhere, however, players have been told not to show up to stores for a different reason - Japan's entire PS5 stock has been exhausted, and no more consoles are expected to arrive in time for launch. It now remains to be seen whether Microsoft will follow Sony's example for the Xbox Series X.

It's probably worth making sure that you'll be getting your PS5 launch games online too.