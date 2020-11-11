How to change the PS5 capture settings and set everything up just how you want

A new generation brings new features, and you might be looking to change PS5 capture settings if you're not a fan of the defaults. WebM replaces MP4 as the starting video format for example, which is great to post a quick thing to Twitter but not maybe ideal if you want to take your footage elsewhere to edit. With that in mind here's how to change the PS5 capture video format, adjust the recent gameplay clip length and more.

How to change PS5 capture video format

(Image credit: Sony)

The two PS5 video capture format options this time around are either WebM (the default) or the more universal MP4. To change the PS5 video format between WebM or MP4 head to the Settings via the little cog in the top right of the main menu, next to your profile and navigate to the bottom where you'll find Captures and Broadcasts.

In there you'll find three options: Captures, Broadcasts and Trophies.

Pick the Captured option and you'll see 'Video Clip Format' as the third option. Select it and you'll be able to change the format, the resolution and change some audio options.

(Image credit: Sony)

How to change the PS5 gameplay clip length

(Image credit: Sony)

Just like on PS4, you can capture backwards if anything cool happens and you want to save it by double tapping the Create button (the new name for the Share button). However, the default is set to 30 seconds initially so you might want to change it if you want to save more.

To changes the PS5 gameplay clip length head into Settings in the top right of the home menu and select Capture and Broadcast Options at the bottom. Under the Captures options select Shortcuts for Create Button. This shows, and let you change, the controls as well as select the option Length of Recent Gameplay Video Clip. The choices include 15 seconds, 30 seconds, 3 minutes, 5 minutes, 15 minutes 30 minutes and 1 hour. Pick what you want and you're good to go.

How to change the PS5 screenshot format

(Image credit: Sony)

You might not think about needing to change the PS5 screenshot format but there are some handy options you should check out. Head into Settings on the home menu and head all the down to Capture and Broadcast Options at the bottom. In the first Captures option you'll see a Screenshot Format option. In there you'll be able to choose between jpg and png, as well as deciding whether to have HDR on the screens or not. Remember HDR will only look good on an HDR-capable screen so it might not always be the best choice.

