PS4 controllers are £10 off right now while stocks last for Prime Day

There are still plenty of Amazon Prime Day deals to be had, and among them are some substantial savings on DualShock 4 controllers at Amazon UK. The retailer is offering discounts on a range of colors, and we've picked out two of our favorite options to fill out your controller selection below.

Even if you're already all-in on picking up a PS5 pre-order or otherwise making the upgrade to PS5 when the console launches this November, this is still a perfect way to expand your last-gen multiplayer options. Especially because Sony has confirmed that you'll be able to use your PS4 controller to play backwards compatible PS4 games on PS5!

In any case, let's cut to the chase with two great deals on color options.

As we say, getting a cheap DualShock 4 is definitely well worthwhile for those going for an upgrade this autumn. Instead of spending more on a DualSense or waiting an age for that to come down in price, a cheap DualShock 4 can be just the ticket to boost the arsenal - especially if you're taking a PS4 library with you into next-gen. They are also compatible with PC, which is a nice bonus.

Usually, PS4 controllers can retail for anywhere between £44.99 and £49.99 so these discounts make for great Amazon Prime Day gaming deals. With the PS5 looming large on the horizon from Sony, you're likely going to see tons of additional details surrounding PS4 hardware in the run-up to the PS5's launch in November.

But still, there's a ton of games to play from now until the PS5's launch, and you might want a fancy new DualShock 4 controller for them. It's been a strong year for Sony, with blockbuster releases like The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima rounding out the current console generation in style.

Right now, there don't appear to be any significant savings with either PS4 Pro deals or any additional PS4 bundle deals. Make sure you keep up to date with the savings in key areas with our roundup of discounts, including Amazon Prime Day TV deals offering discount screens, Amazon Prime Day laptop deals for you to upgrade your gaming setup, and Amazon Prime Day headset deals to get you hearing better this autumn.

Amazon DualShock 4 deals

Rose Gold DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (PS4) | £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon UK

A £10 saving here is one of the better controller deals for one of the better controllers out there. The Rose Gold DualShock 4 controller looks sleek, and it's definitely one of the best-looking controllers around.View Deal

Glacier White Camo DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (PS4): | £44.99 £37.99 at Amazon UK

The Glacier White DualShock 4 is definitely one of the nicer-looking controllers around. It's the perfect accessory to go with any new high-profile Sony blockbusters from the past year.View Deal

The main Prime Day deals are in full swing, and we'll keep you in the loop with any more great bargains we spot before the end of the event.

If you're still firmly on the fence about upgrading to Sony's next-gen console around launch in November, you'll want to head over to our PS5 price page, where we've rounded up all the latest retailer listings with stock still available for the console.