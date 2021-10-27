PS Plus games leak yet again, with Knockout City allegedly set for November

The PlayStation Plus games for November 2021 appear to have leaked online.

Just below, you can see a tweet from French outlet Dealabs, which appears to reveal that the November 2021 offerings for the PS Plus subscription service will include The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, First Class Trouble, and Knockout City.

On a encore eu accès en avance à la liste des jeux PlayStation Plus offerts en Novembre ! Y'en a qui préfèrent garder la surprise, donc cette fois-ci on vous en révèle 4 sur 6... 🙊

It's a solid offering of games, in all. The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners is a VR-exclusive action-horror game (and just surpassed $50 million in revenue, according to UploadVR), while Knockout City is a great action-arcade multiplayer title. First Class Trouble is a multiplayer game of deadly deductions, and Mortal Kombat X is a brutal entry in the long-standing fighting game franchise from NetherRealm.



On top of that, the tweet claims it has left out 2 games that will be available with PS Plus in November.

If you're wondering about the certainty of Dealabs.com's claim, they've actually been accurately predicting the upcoming PS Plus games for the last two months in a row. Last month in September, the outlet reported that Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21 would make up the list of games on PS Plus for October 2021, which was proved correct by PlayStation just a few days later.

Even before that, Dealabs correctly leaked the PS Plus games for September all the way back in August 2021. The outlet claimed that Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Hitman 2 would all shortly be made available through Sony's subscription service, and the claim proved accurate. Just like the previous two months, you should likely expect a confirmation of Dealabs.com's new claim within the next few days.