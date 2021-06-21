Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: bundles, controllers, games, headsets, and much more

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are popular every year and the console has maintained an incredibly high demand even this many years after release. Switch bundles are top of our most-wanted lists as are any deals on the Switch Lite.

The Switch has been tough to find for large parts of the year still, but Amazon always comes up with something for Prime Day, you'll have to be very quick though to bag one usually. We'll be providing live updates on the stock situation as we go, along with finding you the latest offers on Switch games, headsets, controllers, and other accessories.

We've also got you covered for other red hot offers today including the latest Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day TV deals. But let's get stuck into all things Nintendo below.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals - consoles

Looking for a Nintendo Switch deal on Prime Day? We'd suggest looking for the 'standard' model first of all. It can be used on the TV or in handheld mode, it provides maximum flexibility. That means you can seamlessly swap from a Mario Kart tournament on the big screen to a solo session of Breath of the Wild on the sofa.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) | $299.99 at Amazon

Finding a Nintendo Switch has been incredibly difficult over the last year or so, and any stock that appeared was quickly grabbed. Because of that, this listing is well worth paying attention to. Yes, we know it isn't reduced. And sure, it doesn't come with any extras. But considering how tricky the console been to find during the pandemic, any stock at all is a big deal.

Nintendo Switch (grey) | $299 at Amazon

This version doesn't sell out as fast as the more popular model with the blue and red controllers, but is the same quality console otherwise. We're used to seeing this one being sold for way over $300 of late too.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition | $299.99 at Amazon

The special edition Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch has been a super hot commodity since release, and it's easy to see why given its unique colors. Please note though, this does not come with the game.

Nintendo Switch (grey) | £279.99 at Amazon UK

Amazon's being a bit naughty here, saying on the site that this is £20 off. £280 is the console's RRP in the UK, not £300. But hey, it's cheaper than the scalpers.View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) + Ring Fit Adventure | £369.98 £314.99 at Amazon

Pick up the Nintendo Switch's answer to Wii Fit, Ring Fit Adventure, together with a Neon Red and Blue console this Amazon Prime Day. Ring Fit barely ever comes down in price, so getting it in discounted form with the console is fantastic news.

Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals

The Nintendo Switch Lite is much cheaper than the regular Nintendo Switch, and that's because it can't be used on the TV and must be played in handheld mode only (there are no detachable controllers either). However, it does still play all the same games. What's more, the smaller 5.5-inch screen is just as good and features the same touchscreen interactivity. Basically, the Switch Lite is great if you're just buying for yourself, a child, or as a second console if you already have a regular Switch. It's also perfect if you prefer to game in handheld mode away from the TV.

Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB memory card | $235 $215 at Amazon

We'd always advise picking up a memory card to go with a new Switch as you only start with 32GB of on-board storage. So this Prime Day Switch deal has you covered nicely. You can also choose between Gray, Turquoise, or Yellow consoles at Amazon.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow, Turquoise, or Gray) | $199.99 at Best Buy

The compact Switch Lite is a great alternative (or companion) to the full-size Nintendo Switch, offering the same catalog of games - minus a very limited number - in a more mobile-friendly package. Like its bigger sibling, the Switch Lite can be hard to find these days, so this is a great chance to buy into the Switch family, even if it's not at a discounted price.

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $259.98 at Best Buy

Given how most stores are charging over the normal price for a Switch Lite right now, this is one of the only decent bundles around. But hey, it is for the biggest game of the year so far on the Switch, so count us in! Available in Coral pink, or Gray.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) | £199 £186 at Amazon UK

£14 off today if you just want the standard Switch Lite console. There are no bundled games, but given the Switch Lite's starting price is so low and its evergreen popularity, this is actually a decent saving.

Mario Kart Live deals

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has been a big hit since releasing recently and has been selling out at most stores in the US, with UK availability being a bit better. It should only cost $99.99 / £99.99 for the home circuit with either a Mario or Luigi kart included, but prices have gone up at some stores. There's a price comparison chart below with the latest prices.

Nintendo Switch Prime Day game deals

First-party Nintendo games are notorious for holding their value long after launch, just ask anyone trying to find a cheap price on Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Prime Day is a great time of year to see a deal on a Mario title or Animal Crossing though. We expect plenty of third-party games from other publishers to get some big price-cuts too and we'll be updating this list on a regular basis with our latest findings. Want more right now? Check out our guide to the best cheap Nintendo Switch game sales happening right now.

US deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $60 $48 at Amazon US

Even after all this time, Breath of the Wild is still the best game on Switch. Everyone on the planet should play it. It revolutionized Zelda as we know it, and it outdid virtually every other open-world game not by making the biggest world ever, but by making a perfectly sized world that's overflowing with creativity. The price rarely comes down at all, so this is actually a great deal even all these years after coming out.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $60 $49.99 at Amazon US

New Horizons is easily one of the most charming and relaxing games on the planet. Taking players to a lush desert island, they are then able to create their own community from nothing. Thanks to ongoing seasonal events and plenty of new characters to meet, there's always something new to do in Animal Crossing.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe| $60 $49.99 at Amazon

The latest Mario Kart is comfortably one of the best in years, and it's practically made for the Holiday season thanks to its split-screen racing tournaments and light-hearted battles that everyone can get involved with. An essential purchase for any Nintendo Switch owner to say the least.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $60 $39.99 at Amazon

Super Mario Maker 2 | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US

This delightful sequel allows you to create your own Super Mario levels, but the headline feature is that you can do so in different styles from across the generations. In other words, you can make a stage with 90s Super Mario World visuals or NES graphics, not to mention the New Super Mario Bros. graphics or in a Super Mario 3D World style. Either way, it's a joy.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate| $ 60 $49.94 at Walmart

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings back the long-running Nintendo series with a massive roster of fighters to choose from. Packed full of levels that nod to all manner of games to fight on, moves to master, and new modes to try out, this is a must for Switch owners. Whether you're a longtime or a newcomer, this is a great action-packed game filled with the characters you love. This was sold out at Amazon, but Walmart had it in ith a tidy saving too.

Super Mario Odyssey | $60 $39.88 at Amazon

If you want to know how good Super Mario Odyssey is, let's put it this way - it is to 3D Mario games what Breath of the Wild is to Zelda. In other words, Odyssey is a bold step forward for the series that preserves what makes these games so special. In fact, it's easily the best 3D Mario game ever made and worth every penny. not that we recall seeing it go for any less than this price!

Super Mario Party | $60 $49.99 at Amazon US

Mario Party does exactly what it says on the tin, and that's good enough for us - it's a collection of fun party games that up to four players can get involved in. In fact, it's kind of like a digital board game with lots of fun mini-games to master. Definitely worth a look for $10 less than normal.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch controller deals

It's always a good idea to grab extra controllers just in case you want to play multiplayer games. You've got three choices: the standard Joy-Cons you got with the standard console in the first place, the Pro Controller for a more traditional experience, or cheaper third-party alternatives if you want to save cash. We've got the latest offers on all of these below, and you can find more bargains in our guide to cheap Nintendo Switch controller deals.

Joy-Cons

You get two Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons in the box with the console, so you might not immediately need to buy any more. There are lots of fun four-player party games on the Switch though and you might find you need to pick up an extra pair and Prime Day often gives them a bit of a price drop. Check out the latest prices below.

Pro Controller

The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is ultimately the best Nintendo Switch controller to use for most 'traditional' games on the console, especially something long-term like Zelda: Breath of the Wild or an RPG. It's damn good, damn popular, and officially made by Nintendo, which is all rather damning news for any hope of a decent discount for most of the year. We'll keep our eyes peeled though and the price comparison widget below is always scanning for reduced Pro controller prices.

Third-party alternatives

Looking for something a bit cheaper or with a wider range of colors to choose from? We think the PowerA Enhanced Wireless controller is the best third-party option. It lacks vibration or NFC (for Amiibos) features but it has a decent build quality, extra mappable buttons on the back (the official Pro doesn't), and motion-controls too. The wireless models are powered by two AA batteries.

Nintendo Switch Prime Day headset deals

We've got a full guide to the best Nintendo Switch headsets if you'd like to have a deep dive into our favorite compatible models for the console. We've picked out a few items from that guide though in our price comparison chart below. So if you're after something to give you the most immersive experience for your games, or you want to speak to your teammates more clearly than your current gear allows, we'll help you find an upgrade that's right for you. We'll add more deals as and when they come in for other models too.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch SD card deals

SD Cards are an incredibly handy tool for Switch owners. Not only do they allow you to store more games on your Switch, but you can also transfer photos and video clips to them, making it incredibly simple to get in-game capture from your console to a phone or laptop. While we always keep our eye out for the cheapest Nintendo Switch SD cards, here are some of the Prime Day Nintendo Switch SD card offers we've found so far.

US Deals

SanDisk 64GB microSDXC Zelda memory card | $19.99 $15.59 at Amazon

You can currently add 64GB storage to your console with this SanDisk micro SD card licensed by Nintendo. Made with the Switch in mind, this memory card features a Legend of Zelda design that will please any Nintendo fan, and you can't go wrong at this price.



SanDisk Ultra 400GB micro SD card | $49.99 at Amazon

Kiss those capacity concerns goodbye with a hefty and remarkably affordable SD card from SanDisk, one of the most trusted card makers for the Nintendo Switch, cameras, and smart devices including phones and tablets.

SanDisk Extreme 1 TB microSDXC Memory Card + SD Adapter (US) | $449.99 $225 at Amazon

Want more offers? Be sure to check out our Prime Day Xbox Series X deals and Prime Day laptop deals. We're also covering the latest Prime Day board game deals.