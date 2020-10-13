Prime Day Kindle deals are your chance to check out the world's best ebook readers for less

The Amazon Prime Day deals are well underway and as expected, the range of Kindles all have some truly superb deals running right now.

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of Amazon's best ebook readers and exceptional value at today's advanced Prime Day deal price. Usually £119.99, Amazon has today knocked it down to just £79.99, in the US you can save $50 and get it for $79.99. This is for Prime members only, thankfully you can sign up for a free trial if you're not a member already. We've rounded up the other deals on the other Kindles below too.

The Paperwhite is the mid-tier of the three main Kindle devices Amazon sells at the moment, and is the one we'd go for at this price. The biggest selling point is that waterproof design.

Waterproofing isn't just for peace of mind or reading in the bath or poolside on holiday though. We think it's much more likely to come into effect when the Kindle is in your bag and you get caught in one of those torrential downpours and water leaks through, or maybe you've got a drink in there where the cap isn't screwed on as tightly as it should be. Knocked over drinks on tables are another thing you don't have to worry about with this Kindle.

It's not just the waterproofing though, as you're getting one of Amazon's clearest displays and a flush screen with no gaps around the bezels, which makes it feel a lot more premium than the entry-level Kindle.

We've got the rundown on the other offers in Today's Prime Day Kindle sale below.

Prime Day Kindle deals

Kindle Paperwhite | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

This is a members-only Prime Day deal and likely the best price you'll find on the Kindle Paperwhite this year. £90-£100 is the usual sale price, so don't miss out on this chance to get an even bigger discount on one of our favourite devices in black, plum, sage or twilight blue colours. Also £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon UK

View Deal

Kindle Oasis | $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Amazon's fanciest Kindle is $80/£70 off today, and yes, it's still pretty pricey, especially if you're looking for your first ebook reader. It is a brilliant device though, with the page turn buttons keeping the screen clean, that lightweight design, metal body and warm tone effect on the screen being easier on the eyes, its just oozes quality. If you're someone that enjoys reading a lot, then you'll adore this Prime Day Kindle deal. Also £229.99 £159.99 at Amazon UKView Deal

