Pre-order Google's brand new Pixel 5 and get a free pair of Bose QC 35 II headphones worth £229

Google just announced the new edition of its flagship smartphone line, the Pixel 5, and its a trend-setter for how good Android can be, at least as far as "pure" Android goes. With a giant 6-inch display, fast internals, and loads of other perks, this a very attractive upgrade for most people. Oh, and Google is also throwing in a free pair of highly-rated Bose headphones for those who pre-order.

We're not kidding, the Bose Quiet Comfort II is a pair of excellent noise-canceling headphones that we've included in our guide to the best headphones. A free pair of headphones worth £229 is a stunning deal on the Pixel 5.

First, let's recap some of the most pertinent details about the Pixel 5, since it was only announced. The first and most obvious thing is the always-on 6-inch OLED display, which brings everything onscreen to life. Naturally, Android 11 is on deck from the jump, offering a tonne of improvements and new features.

One of the most notable things about the Pixel line has always been the camera, which Google puts a lot of effort into. Departing from the multi-lens setup found on other flagships, Google has gone for an ultra-wide sensor that does the hard work of zooming, ensuring your pictures and videos look crisp no matter where or how they're taken.

On top of that, the Pixel 5 has been optimised to last all day on a single charge, with bespoke settings that can give up to 48 hours of usage by choosing which apps refresh in the background and so on. Wireless charging is, of course, also included.

Basically, this is the real deal from Google and the deal is made even sweeter by the inclusion of Bose's QC 35 IIs when you pre-order.

We should note: the Bose deal is available to residents of the UK, Germany, Ireland, and France who are over the age of 18. Deal ends when stocks run out.