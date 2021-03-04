Potential GTA remasters won't just be "simple" ports

Rockstar co-owner Take-Take has discussed their strategy regarding potential GTA remasters.

Speaking during a conference earlier this week (and transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle), Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick commented on the impact that potential remasters could have on Rockstar's strategy going forward. "I’m not sure there’ll be a bigger part of the strategy," said the CEO. "We’ve done differently than the competition – we don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on."

Speaking of GTA 5's imminent next-gen port, Zelnick went on to add "obviously, I’m confident that Rockstar is going to deliver just a great experience, but you can’t do that if you’re just doing a simple port." It wouldn't appear, then, that Rockstar is too keen to simply port over the older GTA games to new platforms with little in the way of improvements.

This comment comes off the back of various rumors claiming that several GTA remasters of older titles were on the way. Previously, various claims regarding a remastered GTA trilogy have appeared in a number of forums online, and Zelnick himself even said that the talk of remasters was encouraging.

Right now though, the only remaster from the GTA franchise that we're getting is a revamped GTA 5, releasing for the PS5 at some point this year. It's not clear if the remaster will eventually come to Xbox Series X or PC, but we know that Rockstar is gearing up to release their mega-hit game on Sony's next-gen console. As for potential re-releases of older GTA games, we'll just have to wait and see whether they're ever put forward as projects at Rockstar.

