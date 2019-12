Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area guide: Every Pokemon you can catch in each zone

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area is the first truly open world part of a mainline Pokemon game. You can encounter all manner of wild Pokemon here in Pokemon Sword and Shield, from low level critters to high level beasts you won't be able to take on until you've become the champion of the Galar region. There's also plenty of other players roaming around, NPCs to talk to and spend your hard-earned Watts with, and even raid battles to complete against Dynamaxed Pokemon. Read on for all you need to know about the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area, broken down by section of the map, including all of the Wild Area Pokemon you can catch.

Note: Overworld refers to Pokemon you can actually see before you encounter them, roaming around the surface of Galar. Non-Overworld means encounters that happen when an exclamation mark pops up in tall grass.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area map

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Rolling Fields

1. Rolling Fields

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Insert quote here

NPCs:

Ingredients Seller

Watt Trader

Pokemon (Overworld):

Pokemon Area Weather (Rarity %) Baltoy Anywhere Sandstorm (60%) Bunnelby Anywhere Heavy Fog, Intense Sun, Normal Weather, Raining, Sandstorm, Snowing (25%) / Overcast (60%) Butterfree Flying Intense Sun, Raining, Sandstorm, Snowing, Snowstorm, Thunderstorm (25%) / Heavy Fog, Normal Weather, Overcast (75%) Combee Anywhere Normal Weather (60%) Delibird Anywhere Snowstorm (60%) Diglett Ground Intense Sun, Overcast, Sandstorm (20%) / Heavy Fog, Normal Weather, Raining, Snowing, Snowstorm, Thunderstorm (80%) Electrike Anywhere Thunderstorm (60%) Growlithe Anywhere Intense Sun (60%) Metapod Anywhere ALL Weather (10%) Pancham Anywhere ALL Weather (60%) Pidove Flying Heavy Fog, Normal Weather, Overcast (25%) / Intense Sun, Raining, Sandstorm, Snowing, Snowstorm, Thunderstorm (75%) Ralts Anywhere Heavy Fog (60%) / Overcast (2%) Roggenrola Ground Heavy Fog, Normal Weather, Raining, Snowing, Snowstorm, Thunderstorm (20%) / Intense Sun, Overcast, Sandstorm (80%) Tyrogue Anywhere Heavy Fog, Intense Sun, Normal Weather, Raining, Sandstorm, Snowing, Snowstorm, Thunderstorm (5%) / Overcast (28%) Vanillite Anywhere Snowing (60%) / Snowstorm (25%) Vulpix Anywhere Intense Sun (60%) Wingull Anywhere Thunderstorm (25%) / Raining (60%)

Pokemon (Non-Overworld):

Pokemon Weather (Rarity %) Baltoy Intense Sun (40%) / Sandstorm (35%) Bounsweet Normal Weather (20%) Budew Overcast (35%) Bunnelby Intense Sun, Sandstorm, Snowstorm (5%) / Heavy Fog, Overcast, Raining, Snowing, Thunderstorm (20%) / Normal Weather (40%) Cherubi Shaking Trees (20%) Delibird Snowstorm (35%) Dwebble Sandstorm (40%) Electrike Thunderstorm (35%) Golett Sandstorm (20%) Growlithe Intense Sun (20%) Joltik Thunderstorm (40%) Lotad (Shield) Raining (40%) Metapod Heavy Fog, Normal Weather, Overcast, Raining, Thunderstorm (5%) Minccino Normal Weather (35%) / Snowing (5%) Mudbray Intense Sun (35%) Munna Heavy Fog (40%) Natu Heavy Fog (35%) Nuzleaf (Sword) Raining (40%) Oddish Overcast (40%) Skwovet Shaking Trees (80%) Snorunt Snowstorm (20%) Swinub Snowing (35%) / Snowstorm (40%) Vanillite Snowing (40%) Vulpix Intense Sun (20%) Wingull Raining (35%)

Dappled Grove

2. Dappled Grove

(Image credit: Nintendo)

NPCs:

Watt Trader

Pokemon (Overworld):

Pokemon Area Weather (%) Baltoy Anywhere Intense Sun, Sandstorm (60%) Bunnelby Anywhere Normal Weather, Raining, Snowstorm (10%) / Sandstorm, Snowing (25%) / Intense Sun (28%) Delibird Anywhere Snowing, Snowstorm (60%) Electrike Anywhere Thunderstorm (25%) Hoothoot Anywhere Heavy Fog, Sandstorm, Snowing (10%) / Normal Weather (25%) / Overcast (28%) Lombre (Shield) Anywhere Heavy Fog, Normal Weather, Raining, Sandstorm, Snowing, Snowstorm, Thunderstorm (5%) / Intense Sun, Overcast (10%) Nuzleaf (Sword) Anywhere Heavy Fog, Normal Weather, Raining, Sandstorm, Snowing, Snowstorm, Thunderstorm (5%) / Intense Sun, Overcast (10%) Oddish Anywhere Thunderstorm (10%) / Raining (25%) / Normal Weather, Overcast (60%) Purrloin Anywhere Heavy Fog (60%) Ralts Anywhere Heavy Fog (25%) Tympole Anywhere Raining, Thunderstorm (60%) Tyrogue Anywhere Overcast (2%) Vanillite Anywhere Snowstorm (25%) Vulpix Anywhere Intense Sun (2%)

Pokemon (Non-Overworld):

Pokemon Weather (Rarity %) Baltoy Sandstorm (40%) Bounsweet Normal Weather, Sandstorm (5%) Budew Heavy Fog, Intense Sun, Overcast, Raining, Thunderstorm (5%) / Normal Weather (35%) Bunnelby Snowing, Snowstorm (5%) / Intense Sun, Normal Weather, Sandstorm (20%) Cherubi Shaking Trees (30%) Golett Sandstorm (35%) Growlithe Intense Sun (40%) Grubbin Raining, Thunderstorm (35%) Joltik Thunderstorm (40%) Klink Snowstorm (20%) Lotad (Shield) Overcast, Raining, Thunderstorm (20%) / Normal Weather (40%) Mudbray Intense Sun (35%) Purrloin Heavy Fog (20%) Ralts Heavy Fog (40%) Seedot (Sword) Overcast, Raining, Thunderstorm (20%) / Heavy Fog (35%) / Normal Weather (40%) Skwovet Shaking Trees (70%) Snorunt Snowing (20%) / Snowstorm (40%) Snover Snowing (40%) Stufful Overcast (40%) Stunky Overcast (35%) Tympole Raining (40%) Vanillite Snowing, Snowstorm (35%) Vulpix Intense Sun (40%)

West Lake Axewell

3. West Lake Axewell

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon (Overworld):

Pokemon Area Weather (Rarity %) Budew Anywhere Overcast (5%) Bunnelby Anywhere Intense Sun (20%) / Sandstorm (25%) Chinchou Surfing Thunderstorm (60%) Dwebble Anywhere Intense Sun (40%) / Sandstorm (60%) Electrike Anywhere Thunderstorm (10%) Frillish Surfing Overcast, Sandstorm, Snowing (5%) / Heavy Fog, Snowstorm (10%) / Intense Sun (25%) / Normal Weather, Raining (60%) Goldeen Surfing Snowstorm (5%) / Intense Sun, Thunderstorm (10%) / Heavy Fog, Normal Weather, Raining, Sandstorm (25%) Growlithe Anywhere Intense Sun (35%) Klink Anywhere Snowstorm (25%) Krabby Anywhere Snowstorm (5%) / Normal Weather, Raining (10%) Lotad (Shield) Anywhere Overcast (60%) Magikarp Surfing Normal Weather, Raining (5%) / Overcast, Snowing (10%) / Snowstorm (15%) / Thunderstorm (25%) / Heavy Fog, Intense Sun, Sandstorm (60%) Natu Anywhere Heavy Fog (10%) Purrloin Anywhere Intense Sun, Normal Weather, Snowing (5%) / Overcast (10%) / Sandstorm (15%) / Heavy Fog (60%) Remoraid Surfing Heavy Fog, Intense Sun, Thunderstorm (5%) / Normal Weather, Raining, Sandstorm (10%) / Overcast (25%) Seedot (Sword) Anywhere Overcast (60%) Shellder Surfing Snowing (25%) Snorunt Anywhere Snowing (60%) Tympole Anywhere Raining, Thunderstorm (5%) / Snowstorm (10%) / Heavy Fog, Overcast, Snowing (25%) / Normal Weather (60%) Vanillite Anywhere/Surfing Anywhere: Snowing (10%) / Snowstorm (60%) / Surfing: Snowing (60%) / Snowstorm (70%) Vulpix Anywhere Intense Sun (35%) Wingull Anywhere Raining, Thunderstorm (35%) Wooper Anywhere Heavy Fog (5%) / Normal Weather (25%) / Raining, Thunderstorm (50%)

Pokemon (Non-Overworld):

Pokemon Weather (Rarity %) Baltoy Sandstorm (20%) / Intense Sun (30%) Bounsweet Normal Weather (10%) Bunnelby Snowstorm (10%) / Intense Sun (20%) Delibird Snowing (10%) / Snowstorm (30%) Electrike Thunderstorm (40%) Goldeen Fishing (35%) Growlithe Intense Sun (40%) Joltik Thunderstorm (10%) Klink Snowstorm (40%) Krabby Raining, Thunderstorm (20%) / Heavy Fog, Normal Weather (30%) / Overcast (40%) Magikarp Fishing (50%) Mudbray Sandstorm (10%) Natu Heavy Fog (40%) Nincada Sandstorm (30%) Pancham Intense Sun (10%) / Overcast (25%) Ralts Heavy Fog (10%) Remoraid Fishing (10%) Snorunt Snowing (30%) Tympole Raining, Thunderstorm (30%) Tyrogue Overcast (5%) Vanillite Snowstorm (20%) / Snowing (40%) Vulpix Intense Sun (40%) Wingull Raining (10%) / Heavy Fog, Normal Weather, Snowing (20%) Wishiwashi Fishing (5%) Wooper Overcast (30%) / Normal Weather, Raining, Sandstorm (40%)

Watchtower Ruins

4. Watchtower Ruins

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon (Overworld):

Pokemon Area Weather (Rarity %) Delibird Anywhere Snowing (25%) / Snowstorm (60%) Drifloon Anywhere Overcast (5%) / Thunderstorm (10%) / Normal Weather (15%) / Intense Sun, Snowing (60%) Duskull Anywhere Snowing (15%) / Heavy Fog, Normal Weather (25%) / Intense Sun (28%) / Thunderstorm (35%) / Raining (50%) / Overcast (60%) Gastly Anywhere Overcast, Snowstorm (25%) / Raining (35%) / Thunderstorm (50%) / Heavy Fog, Sandstorm (60%) Golett Anywhere Normal Weather (60%) Growlithe Anywhere Intense Sun (10%) Noibat Flying Heavy Fog, Intense Sun, Normal Weather, Raining, Sandstorm, Snowing, Snowstorm (40%) / Overcast, Thunderstorm (60%) Oddish Anywhere Overcast (10%) Purrloin Anywhere Heavy Fog, Raining, Thunderstorm (5%) / Sandstorm, Snowstorm (15%) Ralts Anywhere Heavy Fog (10%) Shuckle Anywhere Intense Sun (2%) / Sandstorm (25%) Vulpix Anywhere Intense Sun (10%) Wingull Anywhere Raining (10%) Woobat Flying Overcast, Thunderstorm (40%) / Heavy Fog, Intense Sun, Normal Weather, Raining, Sandstorm, Snowing, Snowstorm (60%)

Pokemon (Non-Overworld):

Pokemon Weather (Rarity %) Bounsweet Normal Weather, Overcast (20%) Cherubi Shaking Trees (50%) Drifloon Intense Sun, Snowing, Snowstorm (10%) / Normal Weather (30%) Duskull Heavy Fog, Sandstorm, Snowstorm, Thunderstorm (20%) / Intense Sun, Snowing (30%) / Overcast, Raining (40%) Dwebble Sandstorm (30%) Electrike Thunderstorm (40%) Gastly Overcast (10%) Golett Intense Sun, Normal Weather, Sandstorm (40%) Growlithe Intense Sun (20%) Grubbin Thunderstorm (30%) Machop Overcast (30%) Pidove Heavy Fog, Normal Weather, Raining, Sandstorm, Thunderstorm (10%) Purrloin Heavy Fog (30%) Skwovet Shaking Trees (50%) Snorunt Snowstorm (30%) / Snowing (40%) Snover Snowing (20%) / Snowstorm (40%) Tympole Raining (30%) Vulpix Intense Sun (20%) Wingull Raining (20%)

Axew's Eye

5. Axew's Eye

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon (Overworld):

Pokemon Area Weather (Rarity %) Axew Anywhere Heavy Fog, Normal Weather, Overcast, Raining (10%) Bewear Anywhere Heavy Fog, Thunderstorm (5%) / Snowing, Snowstorm (10%) / Intense Sun, Raining, Sandstorm (25%) / Normal Weather, Overcast (60%) Bronzong Anywhere Snowstorm (25%) Claydol Anywhere Sandstorm (5%) / Heavy Fog (25%) Crawdaunt Anywhere Thunderstorm (25%) / Raining (60%) Crustle Anywhere Sandstorm (10%) / Intense Sun (60%) Delibird Anywhere Snowing (5%) Drifblim Anywhere Heavy Fog (60%) Growlithe Anywhere Intense Sun (5%) Kingler Anywhere Overcast (5%) / Thunderstorm (10%) / Normal Weather (25%) Machoke Anywhere Normal Weather (5%) / Overcast (25%) Mudsdale Anywhere Intense Sun (10%) / Sandstorm (60%) Seismitoad Anywhere Raining (5%) / Thunderstorm (60%) Snover Anywhere Snowing, Snowstorm (60%) Vanillish Anywhere Snowstorm (5%) / Snowing (25%) Vulpix Anywhere Intense Sun (5%)

Pokemon (Non-Overworld):

Pokemon Weather (Rarity %) Baltoy Sandstorm (40%) Bewear Normal Weather (20%) Charjabug Raining (30%) Cherubi Shaking Trees (25%) Crawdaunt Thunderstorm (40%) Crustle Sandstorm (30%) Delibird Snowstorm (20%) Diggersby Sandstorm, Snowstorm (10%) / Heavy Fog, Intense Sun, Overcast, Raining, Snowing, Thunderstorm (20%) / Normal Weather (30%) Gloom Overcast (30%) Greedent Shaking Trees (75%) Growlithe Intense Sun (40%) Gyarados Fishing (5%) Klink Snowstorm (40%) Liepard Heavy Fog (30%) Magikarp Fishing (50%) Manectric Thunderstorm (30%) Mudsdale Intense Sun (10%) / Sandstorm (20%) Munna Heavy Fog (40%) Octillery Fishing (25%) Pelipper Raining (40%) Roselia Overcast (40%) Snover Snowstorm (30%) / Snowing (40%) Steenee Normal Weather (10%) Unfezant Heavy Fog, Overcast, Raining, Snowing, Thunderstorm (10%) / Intense Sun (30%) / Normal Weather (40%) Vanillish Snowing (30%) Vulpix Intense Sun (40%) Wishiwashi Fishing (20%)

South Lake Miloch

6. South Lake Miloch

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon (Overworld):

Pokemon Area Weather (Rarity %) Barboach Surfing Normal Weather, Snowstorm (5%) / Raining, Snowing (10%) / Heavy Fog, Overcast (25%) / Intense Sun, Sandstorm, Thunderstorm (60%) Bronzor Anywhere Heavy Fog (25%) Corphish Anywhere Heavy Fog, Overcast, Raining, Snowing (10%) / Normal Weather, Thunderstorm (30%) Delibird Anywhere Snowstorm (5%) Drifloon Anywhere/Flying/Surfing Anywhere: Heavy Fog (60%) / Flying: ALL Weather (15%) / Surfing: Sandstorm, Snowing (5%) / Normal Weather, Thunderstorm (10%) / Intense Sun, Raining, Snowstorm (25%) / Heavy Fog, Overcast (60%) Dwebble Anywhere Sandstorm (25%) Goldeen Surfing Heavy Fog, Overcast (5%) / Intense Sun, Sandstorm, Snowstorm (10%) / Snowing, Thunderstorm (25%) / Normal Weather, Raining (60%) Growlithe Anywhere Intense Sun (25%) Joltik Anywhere Thunderstorm (10%) Klink Anywhere Snowstorm (25%) Krabby Anywhere Overcast, Raining, Snowing (10%) / Normal Weather, Thunderstorm (30%) Lombre (Shield) Anywhere Overcast (5%) Machop Anywhere Normal Weather, Raining, Snowing, Snowstorm (10%) / Sandstorm (15%) / Overcast (50%) / Intense Sun (60%) Magikarp Anywhere Raining (25%) Mudbray Anywhere Intense Sun (10%) / Sandstorm (55%) Nuzleaf (Sword) Anywhere Normal Weather, Overcast (5%) Pyukumuku Anywhere Thunderstorm (2%) Ralts Anywhere Heavy Fog (5%) Snover Anywhere Snowing (25%) Stunky Anywhere Intense Sun, Sandstorm (5%) / Normal Weather, Overcast (25%) Tympole Anywhere Thunderstorm (28%) / Raining (45%) Tyrogue Anywhere ALL Weather (5%) Vanillite Anywhere/Surfing Anywhere: Snowing (45%) / Snowstorm (60%) / Surfing: Snowing, Snowstorm (60%) Vulpix Anywhere Intense Sun (25%) Wingull Flying/Surfing Flying: All Weather (85%) / Surfing: Intense Sun, Raining, Thunderstorm (5%) / Heavy Fog, Overcast (10%) / Normal Weather, Sandstorm (25%)

Pokemon (Non-Overworld):

Pokemon Weather (Rarity %) Baltoy Sandstorm (20%) / Intense Sun (40%) Barboach Fishing (9%) Corphish Normal Weather (10%) / Snowing, Snowstorm, Thunderstorm (20%) / Heavy Fog, Raining (30%) / Overcast (40%) Electrike Thunderstorm (20%) Growlithe Intense Sun (30%) Joltik Thunderstorm (30%) Klink Snowstorm (40%) Machop Snowing, Snowstorm, Thunderstorm (10%) / Heavy Fog, Overcast, Raining (20%) / Normal Weather (40%) Magikarp Fishing (50%) Natu Heavy Fog (40%) Nincada Intense Sun (10%) / Sandstorm (40%) Pyukumuku Fishing (1%) Ralts Heavy Fog (10%) Remoraid Fishing (40%) Roselia Intense Sun (20%) / Overcast (30%) Snorunt Snowing (40%) Snover Snowstorm (30%) Tympole Sandstorm (10%) / Normal Weather (20%) / Raining (40%) Tyrogue Overcast (10%) Vanillite Snowing (30%) Vulpix Intense Sun (30%) Wingull Raining (10%) / Normal Weather (30%) Wooper Sandstorm (30%)

Giant's Seat

7. Giant's Seat

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon Area Weather (Rarity %) Bronzor Anywhere Snowing (5%) / Intense Sun, Overcast, Snowstorm (10%) / Raining, Sandstorm (25%) / Thunderstorm (28%) / Normal Weather (60%) Delibird Anywhere Snowstorm (5%) Duskull Anywhere Heavy Fog (60%) Electrike Anywhere Thunderstorm (60%) Gastly Anywhere Heavy Fog, Raining (10%) / Intense Sun (25%) / Overcast (28%) Golett Anywhere Sandstorm (60%) Growlithe Anywhere Intense Sun (5%) Lombre (Shield) Anywhere Normal Weather (25%) / Raining (60%) Machoke Anywhere Normal Weather (10%) Machop Anywhere Sandstorm, Snowing (10%) / Overcast (60%) Mudbray Anywhere Intense Sun (60%) Munna Anywhere Heavy Fog (2%) Natu Anywhere Heavy Fog (28%) Nuzleaf (Sword) Anywhere Normal Weather (25%) / Raining (60%) Palpitoad Anywhere Thunderstorm (12%) Snorunt Anywhere Snowing, Snowstorm (25%) Snover Anywhere Snowing, Snowstorm (60%) Stufful Anywhere Normal Weather, Sandstorm (5%) Tyrogue Anywhere Overcast (2%) Vulpix Anywhere Intense Sun (5%) Wooper Anywhere Raining (5%)

Pokemon (Non-Overworld):

Pokemon Weather (Rarity %) Bewear Snowstorm (5%) / Intense Sun, Overcast, Sandstorm (20%) / Heavy Fog, Raining, Snowing, Thunderstorm (30%) / Normal Weather (40%) Bronzor Heavy Fog, Intense Sun, Normal Weather, Overcast, Raining, Sandstorm, Snowing, Thunderstorm (5%) / Snowstorm (30%) Cherubi Shaking Trees (30%) Cloyster Fishing (5%) Crawdaunt Thunderstorm (15%) Delibird Snowing, Snowstorm (50%) Diggersby Normal Weather (20%) Dwebble Sandstorm (15%) / Intense Sun (40%) Greedent Shaking Trees (70%) Gyarados Fishing (10%) Haunter Overcast (15%) Liepard Heavy Fog (15%) Lombre (Shield) Raining (15%) Machoke Overcast (40%) Manectric Thunderstorm (50%) Mudsdale Intense Sun (15%) / Sandstorm (40%) Nuzleaf (Sword) Raining (15%) Onix Intense Sun, Normal Weather, Overcast, Sandstorm (20%) Pyukumuku Fishing (25%) Quagsire Raining (50%) Shellder Fishing (60%) Swinub Snowing, Snowstorm (15%) Tranquill Normal Weather (15%) Xatu Heavy Fog (50%)

East Lake Axewell

8. East Lake Axewell

(Image credit: Nintendo)

NPCs:

Camping King

Watt Trader

Pokemon (Overworld):

Pokemon Area Weather (Rarity %) Baltoy Anywhere Sandstorm (60%) Bounsweet Anywhere Normal Weather (50%) Butterfree Flying ALL Weather (30%) Chinchou Surfing Thunderstorm (70%) Electrike Anywhere Thunderstorm (60%) Frillish Surfing Sandstorm (10%) / Intense Sun (15%) / Normal Weather (25%) / Snowing (30%) / Raining (35%) / Overcast (55%) / Heavy Fog (60%) Goldeen Surfing Intense Sun, Normal Weather, Thunderstorm (5%) / Heavy Fog (10%) / Raining, Snowstorm (15%) / Overcast (25%) / Sandstorm (55%) Growlithe Anywhere Intense Sun (25%) Grubbin Anywhere Raining (15%) Mudbray Anywhere Sandstorm (25%) / Intense Sun (60%) Munna Anywhere Heavy Fog (60%) Oddish Anywhere Thunderstorm (10%) / Heavy Fog, Overcast (15%) / Normal Weather (35%) Pancham Anywhere Intense Sun, Sandstorm, Thunderstorm (5%) / Snowing (10%) / Snowstorm (15%) / Overcast (35%) Pidove Flying ALL Weather (70%) Shellder Surfing Heavy Fog, Snowstorm (5%) / Intense Sun, Thunderstorm (5%) / Normal Weather, Overcast (15%) / Snowing (20%) / Sandstorm (30%) / Raining (45%) Snorunt Anywhere Snowing (5%), Snowstorm (60%) Snover Anywhere Snowing (60%) Stufful Anywhere Intense Sun, Sandstorm (10%) / Heavy Fog, Snowing, Snowstorm, Thunderstorm (25%) / Raining (35%) / Overcast (50%) Vanillite Surfing Snowing (40%) / Snowstorm (75%) Vulpix Anywhere Intense Sun (25%) Wingull Anywhere/Surfing Anywhere: Raining (50%) / Surfing: Overcast, Raining, Sandstorm, Snowstorm (5%) / Snowing (10%) / Thunderstorm (15%) / Heavy Fog (25%) / Normal Weather (55%) / Intense Sun (70%)

Pokemon (Non-Overworld):

Pokemon Weather (Rarity %) Baltoy Sandstorm (30%) Budew Overcast (45%) Bunnelby Normal Weather (30%) Dwebble Sandstorm (40%) Electrike Thunderstorm (30%) Goldeen Fishing (25%) Growlithe Intense Sun (30%) Grubbin Raining (30%) Joltik Thunderstorm (45%) Magikarp Fishing (50%) Minccino Intense Sun, Sandstorm (15%) / Heavy Fog, Overcast, Snowing, Snowstorm (20%) Mudbray Intense Sun (40%) Munna Heavy Fog (30%) Oddish Raining, Thunderstorm (20%) / Overcast (30%) / Normal Weather (45%) Onix Intense Sun, Sandstorm (10%) Pidove Normal Weather (20%) Purrloin Heavy Fog (45%) Shellder Fishing (20%) Snorunt Snowing (45%) Snover Snowing, Snowstorm (30%) Stufful ALL Weather (5%) Vanillite Snowstorm (45%) Vulpix Intense Sun (30%) Wingull Raining (45%) Wishiwashi Fishing (5%)

North Lake Miloch

9. North Lake Miloch

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon (Overworld):