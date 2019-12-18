Popular

Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex: How to unlock all the curry recipes

Feed your Pokemon and fill out your currydex with these glorious curry recipes

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex is absolutely gargantuan with 151 unique curry recipes available to cook. While that's not quite as big as the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex, completionists will want to make sure they find every single one of the Pokemon Sword and Shield curry recipes. Cooking curries does have in-game benefits in Pokemon Sword and Shield too though; your Pokemon's health will be restored and they'll become more friendly towards you. Here's the completex Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex, with all the curry ingredients you need for each. Good luck!

To make a curry you'll need to combine a key ingredient with one or more type of berry. The key ingredient sets the type of curry you'll make - like sausages to make a sausage curry, or a pungent root to make a herb medley curry - while the berries will adjust the flavour - ranging from spicy to dry, and sweet to bitter. For example, if you wanted to make a spicy salad curry, you'd need one salad mix as your key ingredient, and at least one - preferably multiple - spicy berry like a Pomeg or a Tamato berry. 

You can get curry ingredients from the following locations:
- Vendors around the Wild Area (check out our Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area guide for their locations)
- Shaking berries from trees
- Glowing spots on the floor across Galar
- Talking to other trainers in the Wild Area

Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex Berries

As a general rule, you can use the following berries to conjure up different types of curry, although you can also check their description for a hint of what kind of flavour they'll add to your mix: 

Neutral: Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
Spicy: Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
Dry: Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
Sweet: Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
Bitter: Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
Sour: Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur

Complete Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex

NumberCurry TypeKey IngredientSuggested Berries
1CurryNoneLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
2
Spicy CurryNone
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
3
Dry CurryNone
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
4
Sweet CurryNoneLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
5
Bitter CurryNone
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
6
Sour CurryNone
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
7
Sausage CurrySausagesLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
8
Spicy Sausage CurrySausages
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
9
Dry Sausage CurrySausages
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
10
Sweet Sausage CurrySausagesLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
11
Bitter Sausage CurrySausages
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
12
Sour Sausage CurrySausages
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
13
Juicy CurryBob’s Food TinLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
14
Spicy Juicy CurryBob’s Food Tin
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
15
Dry Juicy CurryBob’s Food Tin
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
16
Sweet Juicy CurryBob’s Food TinLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
17
Bitter Juicy CurryBob’s Food Tin
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
18
Sour Juicy CurryBob’s Food Tin
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
19
Rich CurryBach’s Food TinLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
20
Spicy Rich CurryBach’s Food Tin
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
21
Dry Rich CurryBach’s Food Tin
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
22
Sweet Rich CurryBach’s Food TinLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
23
Bitter Rich CurryBach’s Food Tin
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
24
Sour Rich CurryBach’s Food Tin
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
25
Bean Medley CurryTin of BeansLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
26
Spicy Bean Medley CurryTin of Beans
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
27
Dry Bean Medley CurryTin of Beans
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
28
Sweet Bean Medley CurryTin of BeansLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
29
Bitter Bean Medley CurryTin of Beans
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
30
Sour Bean Medley CurryTin of Beans
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
31
Toast CurryBreadLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
32
Spicy Toast CurryBread
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
33
Dry Toast CurryBread
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
34
Sweet Toast CurryBreadLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
35
Bitter Toast CurryBread
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
36
Sour Toast CurryBread
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
37
Pasta CurryPastaLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
38
Spicy Pasta CurryPasta
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
39
Dry Pasta CurryPasta
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
40
Sweet Pasta CurryPastaLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
41
Bitter Pasta CurryPasta
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
42
Sour Pasta CurryPasta
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
43
Mushroom Medley Curry
Mixed Mushrooms
Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
44
Spicy Mushroom Medley Curry
Mixed Mushrooms
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
45
Dry Mushroom Medley Curry
Mixed Mushrooms
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
46
Sweet Mushroom Medley Curry
Mixed Mushrooms
Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
47
Bitter Mushroom Medley Curry
Mixed Mushrooms
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
48
Sour Mushroom Medley Curry
Mixed Mushrooms
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
49
Smoked-Tail Curry
Smoked-poke Tail
Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
50
Spicy Smoked-Tail Curry
Smoked-poke Tail
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
51
Dry Smoked-Tail Curry
Smoked-poke Tail
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
52
Sweet Smoked-Tail Curry
Smoked-poke Tail
Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
53
Bitter Smoked-Tail Curry
Smoked-poke Tail
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
54
Sour Smoked-Tail Curry
Smoked-poke Tail
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
55
Leek CurryLarge LeekLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
56
Spicy Leek CurryLarge Leek
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
57
Dry Leek CurryLarge Leek
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
58
Sweet Leek CurryLarge LeekLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
59
Bitter Leek CurryLarge Leek
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
60
Sour Leek CurryLarge Leek
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
61
Apple CurryFancy AppleLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
62
Spicy Apple CurryFancy Apple
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
63
Dry Apple CurryFancy Apple
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
64
Sweet Apple CurryFancy AppleLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
65
Bitter Apple CurryFancy Apple
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
66
Sour Apple CurryFancy Apple
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
67
Bone CurryBrittle BonesLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
68
Spicy Bone CurryBrittle Bones
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
69
Dry Bone CurryBrittle Bones
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
70
Sweet Bone CurryBrittle BonesLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
71
Bitter Bone CurryBrittle Bones
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
72
Sour Bone CurryBrittle Bones
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
73
Plenty-of-Potato CurryPack of PotatoesLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
74
Spicy Plenty-of-Potato CurryPack of Potatoes
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
75
Dry Plenty-of-Potato CurryPack of Potatoes
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
76
Sweet Plenty-of-Potato CurryPack of PotatoesLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
77
Bitter Plenty-of-Potato CurryPack of Potatoes
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
78
Sour Plenty-of-Potato CurryPack of Potatoes
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
79
Herb Medley CurryPungent RootLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
80
Spicy Herb Medley CurryPungent Root
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
81
Dry Herb Medley CurryPungent Root
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
82
Sweet Herb Medley CurryPungent RootLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
83
Bitter Herb Medley CurryPungent Root
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
84
Sour Herb Medley CurryPungent Root
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
85
Salad CurrySalad MixLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
86
Spicy Salad CurrySalad Mix
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
87
Dry Salad CurrySalad Mix
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
88
Sweet Salad CurrySalad MixLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
89
Bitter Salad CurrySalad Mix
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
90
Sour Salad CurrySalad Mix
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
91
Fried-Food CurryFried FoodLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
92
Spicy Fried-Food CurryFried Food
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
93
Dry Fried-Food CurryFried Food
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
94
Sweet Fried-Food CurryFried FoodLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
95
Bitter Fried-Food CurryFried Food
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
96
Sour Fried-Food CurryFried Food
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
97
Boiled-Egg CurryBoiled EggLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
98
Spicy Boiled-Egg CurryBoiled Egg
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
99
Dry Boiled-Egg CurryBoiled Egg
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
100
Sweet Boiled-Egg CurryBoiled EggLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
101
Bitter Boiled-Egg CurryBoiled Egg
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
102
Sour Boiled-Egg CurryBoiled Egg
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
103
Tropical CurryFruit BunchLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
104
Spicy Tropical CurryFruit Bunch
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
105
Dry Tropical CurryFruit Bunch
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
106
Sweet Tropical CurryFruit BunchLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
107
Bitter Tropical CurryFruit Bunch
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
108
Sour Tropical CurryFruit Bunch
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
109
Cheese-Covered CurryMoomoo CheeseLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
110
Spicy Cheese-Covered CurryMoomoo Cheese
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
111
Dry Cheese-Covered CurryMoomoo Cheese
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
112
Sweet Cheese-Covered CurryMoomoo CheeseLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
113
Bitter Cheese-Covered CurryMoomoo Cheese
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
114
Sour Cheese-Covered CurryMoomoo Cheese
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
115
Seasoned CurrySpice MixLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
116
Spicy Seasoned CurrySpice Mix
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
117
Dry Seasoned CurrySpice Mix
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
118
Sweet Seasoned CurrySpice MixLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
119
Bitter Seasoned CurrySpice Mix
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
120
Sour Seasoned CurrySpice Mix
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
121
Whipped-Cream CurryFresh CreamLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
122
Spicy Whipped-Cream CurryFresh Cream
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
123
Dry Whipped-Cream CurryFresh Cream
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
124
Sweet Whipped-Cream CurryFresh CreamLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
125
Bitter Whipped-Cream CurryFresh Cream
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
126
Sour Whipped-Cream CurryFresh Cream
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
127
Decorative CurryPackaged CurryLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
128
Spicy Decorative CurryPackaged Curry
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
129
Dry Decorative CurryPackaged Curry
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
130
Sweet Decorative CurryPackaged CurryLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
131
Bitter Decorative CurryPackaged Curry
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
132
Sour Decorative CurryPackaged Curry
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
133
Coconut CurryCoconut MilkLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
134
Spicy Coconut CurryCoconut Milk
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
135
Dry Coconut CurryCoconut Milk
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
136
Sweet Coconut CurryCoconut MilkLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
137
Bitter Coconut CurryCoconut Milk
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
138
Sour Coconut CurryCoconut Milk
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
139
Instant Noodle CurryInstant NoodlesLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
140
Spicy Instant Noodle CurryInstant Noodles
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
141
Dry Instant Noodle CurryInstant Noodles
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
142
Sweet Instant Noodle CurryInstant NoodlesLum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
143
Bitter Instant Noodle CurryInstant Noodles
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
144
Sour Instant Noodle CurryInstant Noodles
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
145
Burger-Steak Curry
Precooked Burger
Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
146
Spicy Burger-Steak Curry
Precooked Burger
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
147
Dry Burger-Steak Curry
Precooked Burger
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
148
Sweet Burger-Steak Curry
Precooked Burger
Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
149Bitter Burger-Steak Curry
Precooked Burger
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
150Sour Burger-Steak Curry
Precooked Burger
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
151Gigantamax CurryGigantamix10 unique berries

How to make a perfect curry

Now here's where things get a little more complicated, because there's a number of steps to follow in order to make the perfect curry. Making one is done in four stages:

1. Picking the ingredients
This part is fairly simple. Pick your ingredients following the table above and you'll be able to make any curry you want. Don't have the required berries? Head off and shake some trees until you get the ones you need!


2. Fanning the flames
Now you're cooking. You need to fan the flames, but don't press A as quickly as you can, because that will cause the flame to get too big and burn your curry. Instead, you want to create a large flame, then slow down your fanning to simply maintain the size. When there's sparkles and your Pokemon get excited, you'll know you're doing a good job.


3. Stirring the pot
Stirring the pot is along the same lines. Stirring too quickly will cause you to spill some curry, and you'll know you've got the right pace when you see sparkles.


4. Adding your heart
Finally, you need to add some love to the curry. When the circle starts closing in, you'll see two green rings. You want to try and get the love through the inner green ring in order to reach the top class of curry.

Here are the five quality tiers for your curries:

1. Charizard Class (Gold): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get "quite friendly" towards you and earn "a lot" of XP.
2. Copperajah Class (Silver): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get "quite friendly" towards you and earn "a lot" of XP.
3. Milcery Class (Bronze): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.
4. Wobbuffet Class: Restores HP by half. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.
5. Koffing Class: Restores a "little bit" of HP. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.

Finally, for some aesthetic differences, the size of your curry will change depending on the Pokemon at the front of your party. For example, if you have a Joltik first, your curry will be absolutely miniscule and fit on a single spoon. Rocking a Wailord? You'll create enough curry to fill its enormous belly and then some. There's three sizes in total, and to completely fill your currydex, you'll need to create each curry in each size. Good luck!

